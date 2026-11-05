Tazkirul Quran تفسیر: An-Nisa آیه 76

One who struggles, facing all difficulties and setbacks to warn people of the perils of Hell and guides them towards Paradise, refrains from picking quarrels with anyone on materialistic or political issues, but even then he is opposed and challenged by evil-doers. The followers of the path of Satan would fight with a servant of God for the simple reason that his utterances assail their egos, and with the spread of his message, they anticipate economic and political danger for themselves. They cannot find any valid argument to counter his arguments, so they resort to violence and aggression.