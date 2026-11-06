Ma'arif al-Qur'an تفسیر: An-Nisa آیه 131

Sequence After having stated the rules of behaviour as related to women and orphans, the text now reminds the promise of rewards for those abiding by these rules, and the warning for those contravening them, which is the usual style of the Holy Qur'an. Significant Inferences Readily noticeable here is the repetition of لِّلَّهِ مَا فِي السَّمَاوَاتِ وَمَا فِي الْأَرْضِ which means that everything created in the heavens and the earth belongs to Allah. Repeated thrice, these words signify three shades of meaning. In the first place, the aim is to point out to the limitless scope of Allah's power of creation which lacks nothing. In the second instance, the objective is to focus on Allah's attribute of self sufficiency, self-adequacy and His being need-free. It means: Should one disbelieve, deny or reject the good counsel given, He is in no need of anyone's obedience for He stands ever-praised in His pristine glory.