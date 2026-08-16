Commentary
قُل لَّا يَعْلَمُ مَن فِي السَّمَاوَاتِ وَالْأَرْضِ الْغَيْبَ إِلَّا اللَّـهُ
Say, "No one in the heavens and the earth has the knowledge of Unseen except Allah." - 27:65
The Holy Prophet ﷺ was instructed to tell people that all the creatures that live in the heavens, like angels, and all the creatures that live in this world, like humans and jinns, none of them have any knowledge of the unseen (ghayb) except Allah. In the above-referred verse it has been stated very clearly that it is an exclusive attribute of Allah Ta` ala, and no one else, not even an angel or a prophet, could share this attribute. This subject has been dealt with in detail under verse No. 59 of Surah al-'am on page No.360 in the 3rd volume. In addition to that, I have written a separate treatise on the subject under the title (کشف الریب عن علم الغیب) which has been published in my book Ahkam-ul Qur'an in arabic. Those who are interested in this subject can refer to that.