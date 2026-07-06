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An-Naml
۳۸
۳۸:۲۷
قال يا ايها الملا ايكم ياتيني بعرشها قبل ان ياتوني مسلمين ٣٨
قَالَ يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلْمَلَؤُا۟ أَيُّكُمْ يَأْتِينِى بِعَرْشِهَا قَبْلَ أَن يَأْتُونِى مُسْلِمِينَ ٣٨
قَالَ
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلۡمَلَؤُاْ
أَيُّكُمۡ
يَأۡتِينِي
بِعَرۡشِهَا
قَبۡلَ
أَن
يَأۡتُونِي
مُسۡلِمِينَ
٣٨
(سلیمان) گفت: «ای بزرگان! کدامیک از شما تخت او را برای من میآورد، پیش از آنکه تسلیم شده نزد من آیند؟»
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Salihu Abba
دنبال کردن
۲۶ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۸:۲۷-۴۰، ۲۶۹:۲، ۱۹:۲۷، ۱۲:۳۱
Wisdom (ḥikmah) is a lofty bestowal from God, and the Qur’an is deliberate in singling out Luqmān for it. In Sūrah Luqmān, wisdom is immediately tied to gratitude, revealing that ḥikmah is the inner light that enables a person to recognize, appreciate, and properly use God’s blessings. Without wisdom, blessings may be possessed yet remain spiritually wasted.
This truth is echoed in the life of Prophet Sulaymān. In Sūrah al-Naml, upon hearing the...
بیشتر ببین
۷
۰
A Siddiqui
دنبال کردن
۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۸:۲۷-۴۰
'But the one who had knowledge of the Scripture...'
These ayat remind me that knowledge of the Scripture is empowering.
The one without the knowledge of the Scripture boasts of his power: ''I can bring it to you before you rise from this council of yours. And I am quite strong and trustworthy for this ˹task˺.'' What he promises is quite impressive. However, the one with knowledge of the Scripture simply says: 'I can bring it to you in the bli...
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۱۳
۳
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