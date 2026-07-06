وارد شوید
وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
An-Naml
۳۵
۳۵:۲۷
واني مرسلة اليهم بهدية فناظرة بم يرجع المرسلون ٣٥
وَإِنِّى مُرْسِلَةٌ إِلَيْهِم بِهَدِيَّةٍۢ فَنَاظِرَةٌۢ بِمَ يَرْجِعُ ٱلْمُرْسَلُونَ ٣٥
وَإِنِّي
مُرۡسِلَةٌ
إِلَيۡهِم
بِهَدِيَّةٖ
فَنَاظِرَةُۢ
بِمَ
يَرۡجِعُ
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلُونَ
٣٥
و همانا من هدیهای برای آنها میفرستم، پس مینگرم که فرستادگان چه جواب میآورند».
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Rahmah Salako
دنبال کردن
سال گذشته
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۵:۲۷-۳۶
Leadership Cannot Be Bought 🎁
In today’s world, gifts and favours are often used to influence decisions. But the Qur’an reminds us: true leadership is not for sale.
When the Queen of Sheba sent an extravagant gift to Prophet Sulaiman (peace be upon him) in an attempt to win his favour, *his response was firm and dignified:*
Do you offer me wealth? What Allah has granted me is far greater than what He has granted you. No! It is you who rejoic...
بیشتر ببین
۱۶
۱۳
Tareq Abed
دنبال کردن
۸ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۵:۲۷-۳۶، ۷۸:۲۸-۷۹، ۹۵:۱۸-۹۸، ۳۷:۱۲
Amazing how the righteous when Allah blesses them with worldly talents use it to bring others closer to Allah, as Dhul qarnain did with his skill of building dams and Yousef did with his ability to interpret dreams or Solomon and his power and kingdom which Allah blessed him with. These blessings made them more humble to Allah and attributed it to him unlike the arrogant who attribute it to themself like Qaroon
۴
۰
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی