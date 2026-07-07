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Al-Jinn
۱۰
۱۰:۷۲
وانا لا ندري اشر اريد بمن في الارض ام اراد بهم ربهم رشدا ١٠
وَأَنَّا لَا نَدْرِىٓ أَشَرٌّ أُرِيدَ بِمَن فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ أَمْ أَرَادَ بِهِمْ رَبُّهُمْ رَشَدًۭا ١٠
وَأَنَّا
لَا
نَدۡرِيٓ
أَشَرٌّ
أُرِيدَ
بِمَن
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
أَمۡ
أَرَادَ
بِهِمۡ
رَبُّهُمۡ
رَشَدٗا
١٠
و اینکه ما نمیدانیم آیا برای اهل زمین شرّ اراده شده، یا پروردگارشان خیر و هدایت آنها را خواسته است.
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بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Sajid Bhutta
دنبال کردن
۶ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۰:۷۲
ارسال شده در
Muslim Student Organization & Women in Islam CCNY
I always found this surah to be very Interesting, because Allah is telling us an account of the Jinn.
It's Amazing how good the Jinn spoke of their Lord.
Perhaps we could learn a thing or two from those Jinn. When it comes to evil, do not associate it with Allah, and understand that all good comes from Him.
We do not know what is intended by this virus and death, but we know that Allah intends good for His slaves.
يارب لا أدري أشر أريد بم...
بیشتر ببین
۶
۰
J Yousef
دنبال کردن
۸ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۰:۷۲، ۲۵۶:۲
ارسال شده در
The 99 Names of Allah
'Ar-Rashīd is the one who directs His servants to what is beneficial for them i.e. He guides them and shows them the way.' (Lisan Al-Arab) Thus ar-Rashīd refers to being directed to the right path, knowing what the intended outcome is. God Almighty tells us in the Qur’an that our destination is to Him and Paradise, and He shows us the way. Rushd has two elements to it: One is being able to direct someone, but that needs a prerequisite, which is a...
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