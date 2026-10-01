Ma'arif al-Qur'an تفسیر: Al-Infitar آیه 13

إِنَّ الْأَبْرَارَ لَفِي نَعِيمٍ وَإِنَّ الْفُجَّارَ لَفِي جَحِيمٍ (Surely the righteous will be in bliss, and surely the sinners will be in Hell,...82:13-14). These two statements are connected with verse [ 5] above: عَلِمَتْ نَفْسٌ مَّا قَدَّمَتْ وَأَخَّرَتْ 'then one will know what he sent ahead and what he left behind. [ 5] ' The verse informs us that each person, on the Day of Reckoning, will know what he has done, and what will be the consequences of his deeds. The present verse says that the righteous will be in perfect bliss, while the sinners will be in a Blazing Fire of Hell.