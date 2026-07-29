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Al-Baqarah
۹۴
۹۴:۲
قل ان كانت لكم الدار الاخرة عند الله خالصة من دون الناس فتمنوا الموت ان كنتم صادقين ٩٤
قُلْ إِن كَانَتْ لَكُمُ ٱلدَّارُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةُ عِندَ ٱللَّهِ خَالِصَةًۭ مِّن دُونِ ٱلنَّاسِ فَتَمَنَّوُا۟ ٱلْمَوْتَ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـٰدِقِينَ ٩٤
قُلۡ
إِن
كَانَتۡ
لَكُمُ
ٱلدَّارُ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةُ
عِندَ
ٱللَّهِ
خَالِصَةٗ
مِّن
دُونِ
ٱلنَّاسِ
فَتَمَنَّوُاْ
ٱلۡمَوۡتَ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٩٤
بگو: «اگر سرای آخرت در نزد خدا، مخصوص شماست، نه سایر مردم، پس آرزوی مرگ کنید؛ اگر راستگوئید».
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حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
ekaterina myachina
دنبال کردن
۱۰ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۹۴:۲-۹۶
The Weight of This World
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:94–96) through the Hadith
Reading these ayahs, it becomes difficult not to notice how tightly the heart clings to this world.
The Qur’an says:
﴿قُلْ إِن كَانَتْ لَكُمُ الدَّارُ الْآخِرَةُ عِندَ اللَّهِ خَالِصَةً مِّن دُونِ النَّاسِ فَتَمَنَّوُا الْمَوْتَ إِن كُنتُمْ صَادِقِينَ﴾
“Say: If the Home of the Hereafter with Allah is exclusively for you apart from all others, then wish for death, if you ...
بیشتر ببین
۹
۲
sabah firdous
دنبال کردن
۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۹۰:۲-۹۶
'They will be clinging to life more than Polytheists'
This is said about people who resented the prophets chosen by Allah.
' resenting Allah for granting His grace to whoever He wills of His servants!'
It reminds me of Iblees and Adam (peace be upon him).
Is the root of all evil, jealousy and resentment?
Just a few verses later Allah relieves us with
'.... Allah selects whoever He wills for His mercy. And Allah is the Lord of infinite bounty.' (...
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