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Al-Baqarah
۸۸
۸۸:۲
وقالوا قلوبنا غلف بل لعنهم الله بكفرهم فقليلا ما يومنون ٨٨
وَقَالُوا۟ قُلُوبُنَا غُلْفٌۢ ۚ بَل لَّعَنَهُمُ ٱللَّهُ بِكُفْرِهِمْ فَقَلِيلًۭا مَّا يُؤْمِنُونَ ٨٨
وَقَالُواْ
قُلُوبُنَا
غُلۡفُۢۚ
بَل
لَّعَنَهُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
بِكُفۡرِهِمۡ
فَقَلِيلٗا
مَّا
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٨٨
و گفتند: «دلهای ما در پرده است»، بلکه الله آنان را به خاطر کفر شان نفرین کرده است، پس اندکی ایمان میآورند.
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gemi hartojo
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۶ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۸۸:۲
Reflecting upon the ayats 88 —96 but particularly 88 is relevant to our world of racism today.
However, instead of rejecting a prophet of Allah we are rejecting fellow humans because they don’t share the same thinking, they may differ in their thinking, their belief, the color of their skin, the country they come from, the language they speak and so on.
This is Kafara at its core.
Reading the Mushaf Al Madina An Nabawiya commentary...
The w...
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۴
۰
ekaterina myachina
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۱۰ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۸۷:۲-۸۸
Our Hearts Are Covered
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:87–88) through the Hadith
The ayahs speak about messengers sent one after another with clear signs:
﴿وَلَقَدْ آتَيْنَا مُوسَى الْكِتَابَ وَقَفَّيْنَا مِن بَعْدِهِ بِالرُّسُلِ﴾
“We certainly gave Mūsā the Book and sent messengers after him in succession…” (2:87)
Yet the response repeated itself:
﴿أَفَكُلَّمَا جَاءَكُمْ رَسُولٌ بِمَا لَا تَهْوَىٰ أَنفُسُكُمُ اسْتَكْبَرْتُمْ﴾
“Whenever a messenger ca...
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