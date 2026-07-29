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Al-Baqarah
۸۴
۸۴:۲
واذ اخذنا ميثاقكم لا تسفكون دماءكم ولا تخرجون انفسكم من دياركم ثم اقررتم وانتم تشهدون ٨٤
وَإِذْ أَخَذْنَا مِيثَـٰقَكُمْ لَا تَسْفِكُونَ دِمَآءَكُمْ وَلَا تُخْرِجُونَ أَنفُسَكُم مِّن دِيَـٰرِكُمْ ثُمَّ أَقْرَرْتُمْ وَأَنتُمْ تَشْهَدُونَ ٨٤
وَإِذۡ
أَخَذۡنَا
مِيثَٰقَكُمۡ
لَا
تَسۡفِكُونَ
دِمَآءَكُمۡ
وَلَا
تُخۡرِجُونَ
أَنفُسَكُم
مِّن
دِيَٰرِكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
أَقۡرَرۡتُمۡ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَشۡهَدُونَ
٨٤
و (به یاد آورید) هنگامی را که از شما پیمان گرفتیم که خون های همدیگر را نریزید و یکدیگر را از سرزمین خود، بیرون نکنید. سپس شما اقرار کردید، و شما (بر آن پیمان) گواهی میدهید.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
ekaterina myachina
دنبال کردن
۱۱ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۸۳:۲-۸۴
The Weight of Gentle Speech
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:83–84) through the Hadith
In the middle of a covenant about worship, prayer, and charity,
the Qur’an says:
﴿وَقُولُوا لِلنَّاسِ حُسْنًا﴾
“And speak kindly to people.” - (2:83)
The verse appears among commands given to Bani Israil:
to worship Allah alone, honor parents, care for relatives, orphans, and the needy, establish prayer, and give zakah.
Classical tafsir relates these ayahs to that ...
بیشتر ببین
۹
۶
tareq abed
دنبال کردن
۸ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۸۴:۲-۸۶
These verses are a very strong proof That belief requires action. That is because here the Jews were blamed by Allah for following some of the divine laws of their religion pertaining to combat and violating other laws based on their benefit. They obeyed the laws pertaining to freeing captives for ransom but violated the laws pertaining to fighting and expelling other Jews in war. The proof lies in the last verse where Allah called they're appli...
بیشتر ببین
۳
۰
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی