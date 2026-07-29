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Al-Baqarah
۷۲
۷۲:۲
واذ قتلتم نفسا فاداراتم فيها والله مخرج ما كنتم تكتمون ٧٢
وَإِذْ قَتَلْتُمْ نَفْسًۭا فَٱدَّٰرَْٰٔتُمْ فِيهَا ۖ وَٱللَّهُ مُخْرِجٌۭ مَّا كُنتُمْ تَكْتُمُونَ ٧٢
وَإِذۡ
قَتَلۡتُمۡ
نَفۡسٗا
فَٱدَّٰرَٰءۡتُمۡ
فِيهَاۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
مُخۡرِجٞ
مَّا
كُنتُمۡ
تَكۡتُمُونَ
٧٢
و (به یاد آورید) هنگامی را که فردی را کشتید، آنگاه دربارۀ او به نزاع پرداختید، و الله آشکار کننده آن چیزی است که پنهان میکردید.
تفاسیر
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بازتاب ها
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حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Huma A.
دنبال کردن
سال گذشته
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۶۷:۲-۷۴
Surah Al-Baqarah Ayah 67-74
This Ayah teaches me to not ask many questions, it just complicates the order. Do as Allah has told you, without asking questions, without making it complicated
The nature of the question depends on the niyyah. Will the question bring me closer to Allah or take me away?
A question that is asked with pure intention of increasing knowledge and faith is a praiseworthy question. A question that is asked just to argue or ...
بیشتر ببین
۱۶
۲
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۵۹:۲-۷۳
Ayat 59-73
Ayat 59-73 Allah reminds the Israelites how they were not just ungrateful at the same time extremely disrespectful, and they had the audacity to mock Allah is so many ways, that again in the presence of a Prophet. They ridiculed Allah's orders, tried to humiliate Allah's messenger.
They received the blessings and rejected saying those were not good enough. Yet Allah granted what they wanted through His prophet.
Amidst all these in...
بیشتر ببین
۹
۰
Khaleda Begum
دنبال کردن
۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۶۸:۲-۷۳
Parenting tips from the story of cow
People of Bani Israel didn’t want to slaughter the cow. So they keep making excuses. But how Musa (as) approach them against each of their excuses teaches me a parenting lesson.
When we ask our kids to do something they don’t like, they keep making excuses and we loose our temper after one or two excuses and the moment we loose our cool, shaitan enters to the scene. The result is frustrating for parents, chil...
بیشتر ببین
۱۵
۲
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