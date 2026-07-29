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Al-Baqarah
۴۱
۴۱:۲
وامنوا بما انزلت مصدقا لما معكم ولا تكونوا اول كافر به ولا تشتروا باياتي ثمنا قليلا واياي فاتقون ٤١
وَءَامِنُوا۟ بِمَآ أَنزَلْتُ مُصَدِّقًۭا لِّمَا مَعَكُمْ وَلَا تَكُونُوٓا۟ أَوَّلَ كَافِرٍۭ بِهِۦ ۖ وَلَا تَشْتَرُوا۟ بِـَٔايَـٰتِى ثَمَنًۭا قَلِيلًۭا وَإِيَّـٰىَ فَٱتَّقُونِ ٤١
وَءَامِنُواْ
بِمَآ
أَنزَلۡتُ
مُصَدِّقٗا
لِّمَا
مَعَكُمۡ
وَلَا
تَكُونُوٓاْ
أَوَّلَ
كَافِرِۭ
بِهِۦۖ
وَلَا
تَشۡتَرُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِي
ثَمَنٗا
قَلِيلٗا
وَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱتَّقُونِ
٤١
و به آنچه نازل کردهام (= قرآن) ایمان بیاورید که تصدیقکننده چیزی است که با شما است، و نخستین کافر به آن نباشید، و آیات مرا به بهای ناچیز نفروشید، و تنها از من بترسید.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Maliha Khan
دنبال کردن
۳۱ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۴۱:۲
"And be mindful of Me." The greatest secret of being closer to Allah and earn peace of heart and certainty lies here. May Allah grant us this mindfulness of Him. Ameen.
۷
۰
Razia Zahra
دنبال کردن
۴ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲:۲-۵، ۴۱:۲، ۵:۶۲
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful,
I am currently in a position whereby I cannot do so much note-taking. Usually I have been doing taddabur whilst reading the Qur’an. However, it’s been some time that I have not spent as much time ‘listening’ to the Qur’an. So I decided to listen to the Qur’an and ponder upon it’s meaning.
At the beginning of Surah Al Baqara, two ayats not so far apart from each other struck me particu...
بیشتر ببین
۱۷
۲
tareq abed
دنبال کردن
۸ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۴۱:۲
Meaning dont be the first among the children of Israel to deny it, as the kuffar of quraish denied it before them
۱
۰
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