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Al-Baqarah
۴
۴:۲
والذين يومنون بما انزل اليك وما انزل من قبلك وبالاخرة هم يوقنون ٤
وَٱلَّذِينَ يُؤْمِنُونَ بِمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْكَ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ مِن قَبْلِكَ وَبِٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ هُمْ يُوقِنُونَ ٤
وَٱلَّذِينَ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِمَآ
أُنزِلَ
إِلَيۡكَ
وَمَآ
أُنزِلَ
مِن
قَبۡلِكَ
وَبِٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
هُمۡ
يُوقِنُونَ
٤
و آنان که به آنچه بر تو نازل شده و آنچه (بر پیامبران) پیش از تو نازل شده، ایمان میآورند، و به روز رستاخیز یقین دارند.
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ekaterina myachina
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۱۳ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۸۳:۲، ۲۶:۳، ۴:۲، ۱۱۳:۳-۱۱۴، ۱۶۴:۳، ۱۸۸:۲، ۱۵۴:۲، ۷۵:۳، ۱۳۰:۳، ۲۴۵:۲، ۱۲۹:۲، ۱۴۳:۲، ۲:۲، ۲۱۶:۲، ۱۹۶:۲، ۲۴۷:۲، ۱۸۱:۳، ۳:۳-۴، ۱۶۹:۳-۱۷۰، ۹۷:۳، ۱۹۰:۲، ۱۱۰:۳
From Certainty to Clarity
How Surah آل عمران (Āl ʿImrān — The Family of Imran) completes what Surah البقرة (Al-Baqarah — The Cow) begins
There is a particular kind of silence that comes after certainty.
Not the silence of doubt — but the silence that asks:
Now that you know… what will you do with it?
Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah) leaves you with something vast.
A structure of belief. A framework for living. A map that is both complete and demand...
بیشتر ببین
۲۲
۲
Jasmina Ahmed
دنبال کردن
۱۶ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۴:۲
The Qur’an draws a subtle but profound distinction in this verse:
When speaking about the unseen and revelation, Allah uses يُؤْمِنُون (they believe) but when speaking about the Akhirah, the Qur’an shifts to a stronger word: يُوقِنُونَ (they are certain).
This distinction is not accidental. It reveals something about the inner world of the people of taqwa.
A believer may believe in the unseen. They may believe that revelation is true. They ma...
بیشتر ببین
۱۳
۰
Umar Sanda
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۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۴:۲
Ya Allah - make me among those who believe in what has been revealed to our prophet Muhammad (SAW) and what was revealed before him and make me among those who have sure faith in the hereafter. Ameeen.
۸
۱
Razia Zahra
دنبال کردن
۳ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱:۲-۵
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
After Suratul Fatiha where we are encouraged to ask Allah for Guidance, one then comes to the second chapter ‘Suratul Baqara’. The preliminary verses describes who is a believer.
I always stop at these verses again and again because I think do I have all these qualities? and if I don’t then I must work for them! This is always the reflection I attain from reading them. However an...
بیشتر ببین
۲۳
۶
ekaterina myachina
دنبال کردن
۱۰ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱:۲-۴
Not everyone reads the same Book
Reading Al-Baqarah through the Hadith that explain it
الم ﴿١﴾ ذَٰلِكَ الْكِتَابُ لَا رَيْبَ فِيهِ هُدًى لِّلْمُتَّقِينَ ﴿٢
“Alif, Lam, Meem.
This is the Book about which there is no doubt—a guidance for those conscious of Allah.” (2:1–2)
By the time these verses were revealed in Medina,
the Qur’an had already become part of daily life.
It was being recited daily— in prayer, in gatherings, in teaching.
Peopl...
بیشتر ببین
۱۷
۸
Gail A Lynn
دنبال کردن
۱۶ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳:۲-۵
Reflection: what happens when we read the Quran being sure that it has no doubt in it?
We receive the necessary wisdom and guidance to 1. believe in the Unseen , 2. establish Worship, 3. spend that which is bestowed upon us through Zakat and Sadaqah, 4. believe in that which was revealed to His Holy Prophets and 5. are certain of the Herafter.
۳
۰
Hammad Fahim
دنبال کردن
۲۹ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۶:۱، ۱:۲-۵
“He is successful if he remains truthful ”
The Quran right from the outset, teaches us to plead to Allah for guidance. Not just guidance. But to be upon the straight path. In the very next surah, (Al Baqarah) we are told that guidance is in ‘this Book’, and to unlock it we must be God-conscious.
The characteristics of ‘muttaqeen’ are those who believe in the unseen, such as the angels, heaven and hell and those who establish prayer and give ...
بیشتر ببین
۲۴
۶
R. Ebied
دنبال کردن
سال گذشته
·
ارجاع دادن
سوره ۳ و آیه ۱۴۴:۳-۱۴۵، ۱۷:۳، ۱۴۲:۳، ۱۴۸:۳، ۱:۲-۵، ۱۷۲:۳-۱۷۵، ۹۲:۳، ۱۹۸:۳-۲۰۰، ۴۲:۳-۴۳، ۷۹:۳، ۱۳۳:۳-۱۳۸، ۱۰۲:۳-۱۰۳، ۳۱:۳، ۱۵۹:۳
Qualities of Believers: The Keys to Eternal Success
Surat Al-Imran ends with reminding us of qualities needed to be successful, as a type of continuation from the first page of Surat Al-Baqara. In fact, the entire Surah is filled with reminders about the qualities needed to be successful and in alignment with Surat Al-Baqara, taqwa, to be mindful of God or to adopt a God-centered lifestyle, is mentioned often throughout Surat Al-Imran.
Additio...
بیشتر ببین
۱۱
۱
Aliaa Khidr
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۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱:۲-۵
#LivingQuran
, page/day : P2 ( 2:01 - 2:05)
1. A Duaa am inspired to ask for : Ya Allah make me from those who you have guided and gave success
2. An Attitude/ Deed am inspired to be/do : Find safety with GOD, BE in connection with GOD in prayer, confirm what is given to me belongs to GOD, confirm my belief in akhirah by making it my focus in everything i experience.
3. An Indispensable Quranic Perspective: Quran offers guidance for those genu...
بیشتر ببین
۸
۰
Razia Zahra
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱:۲-۵، ۶:۶۲
In the Name of Allah the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
After Suratul Fatiha, the preliminary ayats of Suratul Baqara define what is a believer. As we see so much death and destruction in the ummah we become awed by those who are left behind. Their resilience, their bravery and their completed belief that there is an afterlife. The understanding that their loved ones have perished as martyrs and they will be in a wonderful position with...
بیشتر ببین
۲۴
۳
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
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