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Al-Baqarah
۲۸
۲۸:۲
كيف تكفرون بالله وكنتم امواتا فاحياكم ثم يميتكم ثم يحييكم ثم اليه ترجعون ٢٨
كَيْفَ تَكْفُرُونَ بِٱللَّهِ وَكُنتُمْ أَمْوَٰتًۭا فَأَحْيَـٰكُمْ ۖ ثُمَّ يُمِيتُكُمْ ثُمَّ يُحْيِيكُمْ ثُمَّ إِلَيْهِ تُرْجَعُونَ ٢٨
كَيۡفَ
تَكۡفُرُونَ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَكُنتُمۡ
أَمۡوَٰتٗا
فَأَحۡيَٰكُمۡۖ
ثُمَّ
يُمِيتُكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
يُحۡيِيكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
إِلَيۡهِ
تُرۡجَعُونَ
٢٨
چگونه به الله کافر میشوید؟ در حالیکه شما مردگان بودید، و او شما را زنده کرد، سپس شما را میمیراند، سپس شما را زنده میکند، آنگاه بهسوی او باز گردانده میشوید.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
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پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
mina Khan
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۸:۲
Just like our birth was not in our control so is our death. We will also not have any control on our resurrection or will have a choice to either appear in Allah’s court or decline. These are the major events of our lives. Nothing else is important compare to them. All these events are in the hands of Allah than how can anyone deny Him?
۳۰
۳
ekaterina myachina
دنبال کردن
۱۴ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۸:۲-۲۹
From Life to Return
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:28-29) through the Hadith
After showing where different paths lead,
the Qur’an now turns to something even more direct —
something closer than any example.
It no longer points to signs AROUND you.
It points to YOU.
كَيْفَ تَكْفُرُونَ بِاللَّهِ وَكُنتُمْ أَمْوَاتًا فَأَحْيَاكُمْ ۖ ثُمَّ يُمِيتُكُمْ ثُمَّ يُحْيِيكُمْ ثُمَّ إِلَيْهِ تُرْجَعُونَ
“How can you disbelieve in Allah when you were lifeless and...
بیشتر ببین
۱۰
۲
Ibiyemi Munirat Dosunmu
دنبال کردن
۱۸ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۸:۲-۲۹
At a time I was never in existence but the world was and so were some other people before me. ThenI was conceived, I was birthed and I'm here at this moment. One day I'll cease to be here in this world and one day I'll be resurrected again.
I go to bed every night, not aware or I'm control of what happens when my eyes are closed in deep sleep. I have no idea what's going on around me either. When I wake up, it's not by my power or might either b...
بیشتر ببین
۱۳
۲
tareq abed
دنبال کردن
۸ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۰:۲-۳۳، ۳۴:۲-۲۷
When reading this short passage we see the angels , whom Allah speaks to directly and are able to witness the world which is currently unseen to us , were not able to see the wisdom of Adams creation and inheritance of the earth when their assessment, which proved correct , is that his offsprings will cause corruption on earth and spill blood. Allah made it clear there is a greater wisdom in his creation than meets the eye that only the All knowi...
بیشتر ببین
۵
۰
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
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