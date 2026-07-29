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Al-Baqarah
۲۶۲
۲۶۲:۲
الذين ينفقون اموالهم في سبيل الله ثم لا يتبعون ما انفقوا منا ولا اذى لهم اجرهم عند ربهم ولا خوف عليهم ولا هم يحزنون ٢٦٢
ٱلَّذِينَ يُنفِقُونَ أَمْوَٰلَهُمْ فِى سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ ثُمَّ لَا يُتْبِعُونَ مَآ أَنفَقُوا۟ مَنًّۭا وَلَآ أَذًۭى ۙ لَّهُمْ أَجْرُهُمْ عِندَ رَبِّهِمْ وَلَا خَوْفٌ عَلَيْهِمْ وَلَا هُمْ يَحْزَنُونَ ٢٦٢
ٱلَّذِينَ
يُنفِقُونَ
أَمۡوَٰلَهُمۡ
فِي
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
ثُمَّ
لَا
يُتۡبِعُونَ
مَآ
أَنفَقُواْ
مَنّٗا
وَلَآ
أَذٗى
لَّهُمۡ
أَجۡرُهُمۡ
عِندَ
رَبِّهِمۡ
وَلَا
خَوۡفٌ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يَحۡزَنُونَ
٢٦٢
کسانیکه اموال خود را در راه الله انفاق میکنند سپس در پی آنچه اتفاق کردهاند، منت نمیگذارند و آزاری نمیرسانند، پاداش آنها برایشان نزد پروردگارشان (محفوظ) است. و ترسی بر آنان نیست و نه ایشان اندوهگین شوند.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Sarah R
دنبال کردن
۴ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۶۲:۲
This is an ayah that we have heard so often, we don't even listen anymore. We don't pay attention to how incredible it is. One of the best deeds is giving sadaqa.
Sadaqa is from the word صدق - truth, and giving in charity is proof of the truthfulness of a person's sacrifice to the deen.
The rewards for sadaqa are immense. Imagine one seed planted yielding a benefit of 700 or more, depending on whether there is ikhlaas. Something as simple as ...
بیشتر ببین
۵
۰
Maryam Nazar
دنبال کردن
۴ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
سوره ۲ و آیه ۹:۶۳-۱۰، ۳۵:۴۷، ۲۷۰:۲، ۲۶۱:۲-۲۶۲، ۳:۲، ۲۵۴:۲، ۷۶:۱۹، ۲۶۵:۲، ۱۶:۶۴، ۲۷۴:۲
The fruit that a plant bears depends on the seed that we sow.When allah provides us with seeds,we have to nurture and water it in a good fertile soil so that it produces lot and lot of fruits,flowers and seeds.
Throughout our lives Allah is constantly planting seeds of faith in our life and calling us to also plant seeds of faith in the lives of others, on an ongoing basis.
Remember —a farmer who plants good quality seeds,in a highly fertile so...
بیشتر ببین
۱۷
۱
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
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