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Al-Baqarah
۲۶۱
۲۶۱:۲
مثل الذين ينفقون اموالهم في سبيل الله كمثل حبة انبتت سبع سنابل في كل سنبلة ماية حبة والله يضاعف لمن يشاء والله واسع عليم ٢٦١
مَّثَلُ ٱلَّذِينَ يُنفِقُونَ أَمْوَٰلَهُمْ فِى سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ كَمَثَلِ حَبَّةٍ أَنۢبَتَتْ سَبْعَ سَنَابِلَ فِى كُلِّ سُنۢبُلَةٍۢ مِّا۟ئَةُ حَبَّةٍۢ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ يُضَـٰعِفُ لِمَن يَشَآءُ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ وَٰسِعٌ عَلِيمٌ ٢٦١
مَّثَلُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يُنفِقُونَ
أَمۡوَٰلَهُمۡ
فِي
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
كَمَثَلِ
حَبَّةٍ
أَنۢبَتَتۡ
سَبۡعَ
سَنَابِلَ
فِي
كُلِّ
سُنۢبُلَةٖ
مِّاْئَةُ
حَبَّةٖۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
يُضَٰعِفُ
لِمَن
يَشَآءُۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
وَٰسِعٌ
عَلِيمٌ
٢٦١
مثل کسانیکه اموال خود را در راه الله انفاق میکنند، همانند دانهای است که هفت خوشه برویاند که در هر خوشه یکصد دانه باشد، و الله برای هر کس که بخواهد چند برابر میکند و الله گشایشگر داناست.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Fariha Guncha
دنبال کردن
۲۲ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۶۱:۲
FEAR OF MISSING OUT or FOMO is a new slang but the feeling has been there for decades.
This fear turns into anxiety in this month for most of us.
One week into Ramadan and I'm seeing women struggle with a painful question: 'I want to worship, but if I stop my work, who will do it?'
Valid concern but a change in lens can turn FOMO into contentment.
We know: "Actions are judged by intentions."
(Bukhari, Muslim)
If you're cooking, cleaning, caring...
بیشتر ببین
۱۰
۰
hafeez saba
دنبال کردن
۴۳ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۴:۷، ۲۶۱:۲، ۹۹:۲۳-۱۰۰
I came across a post about the death of a 27-year-old Muslim doctor from acute liver failure. Despite people arranging a liver and collecting around 400,000 dollars, her life could not be extended even for a moment.
May Allah grant her Maghfirah, make her grave a garden from Jannah, and give her family patience.
This tragic news carries lessons for all of us:
Life is more precious than wealth
No amount of money or medical arrangements could add...
بیشتر ببین
۲۳
۲
Huma fahad Khan
دنبال کردن
سال گذشته
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۹:۳۴، ۲۶۱:۲
There was a time when I often pondered over the Quranic promise that 'whatever you give up for the sake of Allah, He will replace it with something better.' Although I recited such verses many times, I struggled to fully grasp their real-life application. But then, by Allah’s perfect planning, He allowed me to live through a powerful example myself.
We owned a large, valuable house. Eventually, due to family circumstances and inheritance distrib...
بیشتر ببین
۱۹
۴
Mahjabeen Ahmad
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۶۱:۲
It is out of the generosity of Allah that He inspires, He facilitates and then He rewards us for something He inspired and facilitated in the first place.
۱۱
۳
hafeez saba
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۶۱:۲، ۳۱:۵، ۵۹:۶
The Profound Impact of Thoughtful Gestures and Life’s Lessons
Life is a continuous journey of learning and personal growth, where even the smallest actions can leave a lasting impression. I recall one of my colleagues who embodied this beautifully through her acts of sadaqah (charity). She always ensured her contributions were given with dignity and respect, carefully packing her donations to ensure the recipients never felt inferior. Her empath...
بیشتر ببین
۱۸
۲
Anthony Den Braven
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۶۱:۲
The ayah captivates a measure espousing a belief in proselytizing through forms of knowledge imbued by the seed of the human mind. I could concatenate this parable, or God's resemblance of wisdom, with the Biblical story of the seeds; each selectively thrown in peculiar new environs, designated to adapt. The one in the thorns died, another shared the previous fate on a rock. One emerged triumphant, the one in fertile grass.
۲
۱
Sherene Mansor
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۶۱:۲
I failed math. Many times.
I should have come across this ayah back then so that i could tell my father that 1+1 does not equal 2. Yeeeaaaaah riiight…!!
My point is that the mathematical brain cannot process this ayat unless it is guided by Revelation.
The tenner that i gave to the public toilet cleaner
will forever be a debit. But the satisfaction i get watching her grateful face; the reward i hope to get from my Rabb can only come from my u...
بیشتر ببین
۶
۰
Marina
دنبال کردن
۴ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۷:۷۶-۱۱، ۲۶۱:۲
Assalaaam alaykum, 😆
Give food despite their desire for it to the needy, the orphans and the captive. Saying to themselves, we feed you for the sake of Allah, looking neither rewards nor thanks from you. We fear from Allah the horrible distressful Day. - [76:8 to 10]
I was looking at these ayat and I was like thinking, Allah gave a guarantee here if you fear the Judgement Day and want ease on that Day, then give food to the needy, the orphans ...
بیشتر ببین
۵
۴
Talha Ghannam
دنبال کردن
۴ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۶۱:۲
#FridayReminders
18: A Seed
Quran Reflections by Talha Ghannam
(I recommend you watch this one rather than read ☺️)
Video:
https://youtu.be/dpBbqvJsBVI
Podcast:
https://anchor.fm/quranclub
App: www.quranclub.org
Website: www.otpok.com
---
مَّثَلُ الَّذِينَ يُنفِقُونَ أَمْوَالَهُمْ فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ كَمَثَلِ حَبَّةٍ أَنبَتَتْ سَبْعَ سَنَابِلَ فِي كُلِّ سُنبُلَةٍ مِّائَةُ حَبَّةٍ ۗ وَاللَّهُ يُضَاعِفُ لِمَن يَشَاءُ ۗ وَاللَّهُ وَاسِعٌ عَل...
بیشتر ببین
۰
۰
Maryam Nazar
دنبال کردن
۴ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
سوره ۲ و آیه ۹:۶۳-۱۰، ۳۵:۴۷، ۲۷۰:۲، ۲۶۱:۲-۲۶۲، ۳:۲، ۲۵۴:۲، ۷۶:۱۹، ۲۶۵:۲، ۱۶:۶۴، ۲۷۴:۲
The fruit that a plant bears depends on the seed that we sow.When allah provides us with seeds,we have to nurture and water it in a good fertile soil so that it produces lot and lot of fruits,flowers and seeds.
Throughout our lives Allah is constantly planting seeds of faith in our life and calling us to also plant seeds of faith in the lives of others, on an ongoing basis.
Remember —a farmer who plants good quality seeds,in a highly fertile so...
بیشتر ببین
۱۷
۱
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی