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Al-Baqarah
۲۴۹
۲۴۹:۲
فلما فصل طالوت بالجنود قال ان الله مبتليكم بنهر فمن شرب منه فليس مني ومن لم يطعمه فانه مني الا من اغترف غرفة بيده فشربوا منه الا قليلا منهم فلما جاوزه هو والذين امنوا معه قالوا لا طاقة لنا اليوم بجالوت وجنوده قال الذين يظنون انهم ملاقو الله كم من فية قليلة غلبت فية كثيرة باذن الله والله مع الصابرين ٢٤٩
فَلَمَّا فَصَلَ طَالُوتُ بِٱلْجُنُودِ قَالَ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ مُبْتَلِيكُم بِنَهَرٍۢ فَمَن شَرِبَ مِنْهُ فَلَيْسَ مِنِّى وَمَن لَّمْ يَطْعَمْهُ فَإِنَّهُۥ مِنِّىٓ إِلَّا مَنِ ٱغْتَرَفَ غُرْفَةًۢ بِيَدِهِۦ ۚ فَشَرِبُوا۟ مِنْهُ إِلَّا قَلِيلًۭا مِّنْهُمْ ۚ فَلَمَّا جَاوَزَهُۥ هُوَ وَٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ مَعَهُۥ قَالُوا۟ لَا طَاقَةَ لَنَا ٱلْيَوْمَ بِجَالُوتَ وَجُنُودِهِۦ ۚ قَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ يَظُنُّونَ أَنَّهُم مُّلَـٰقُوا۟ ٱللَّهِ كَم مِّن فِئَةٍۢ قَلِيلَةٍ غَلَبَتْ فِئَةًۭ كَثِيرَةًۢ بِإِذْنِ ٱللَّهِ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ مَعَ ٱلصَّـٰبِرِينَ ٢٤٩
فَلَمَّا
فَصَلَ
طَالُوتُ
بِٱلۡجُنُودِ
قَالَ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
مُبۡتَلِيكُم
بِنَهَرٖ
فَمَن
شَرِبَ
مِنۡهُ
فَلَيۡسَ
مِنِّي
وَمَن
لَّمۡ
يَطۡعَمۡهُ
فَإِنَّهُۥ
مِنِّيٓ
إِلَّا
مَنِ
ٱغۡتَرَفَ
غُرۡفَةَۢ
بِيَدِهِۦۚ
فَشَرِبُواْ
مِنۡهُ
إِلَّا
قَلِيلٗا
مِّنۡهُمۡۚ
فَلَمَّا
جَاوَزَهُۥ
هُوَ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
مَعَهُۥ
قَالُواْ
لَا
طَاقَةَ
لَنَا
ٱلۡيَوۡمَ
بِجَالُوتَ
وَجُنُودِهِۦۚ
قَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَظُنُّونَ
أَنَّهُم
مُّلَٰقُواْ
ٱللَّهِ
كَم
مِّن
فِئَةٖ
قَلِيلَةٍ
غَلَبَتۡ
فِئَةٗ
كَثِيرَةَۢ
بِإِذۡنِ
ٱللَّهِۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
مَعَ
ٱلصَّٰبِرِينَ
٢٤٩
پس هنگامیکه طالوت با لشکریان رهسپار شد، به آنها گفت: همانا الله شما را بوسیله یک جوی (آب) آزمایش میکند. پس هر کس از آن بنوشد از (یاران) من نیست. و هر کس از آن نخورد، قطعاً او از (یاران) من است، مگر کسیکه با دست خویش کفی (از آب) برگیرد. پس جز عدۀ کمی؛ همگی از آن (آب) نوشیدند. و هنگامیکه او و کسانیکه با او ایمان آورده بودند، از آن (نهر) گذشتند. (از کمی افراد خود ناراحت شدند و عدهای) گفتند: «امروز ما توانایی (مقابله) با جالوت و سپاهیانش را نداریم». (اما) آنانی که به دیدار الله یقین داشتند، گفتند: «چه بسا گروه کوچکی که به فرمان الله بر گروهی بسیار پیروز شدند و الله با بردباران است».
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Rayaan Shafi
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۴۹:۲
'When Talut marched forth with his army, he said: 'Indeed, Allah will test you with a river. So whoever drinks his fill from it is not with me, and whoever does not taste it - except a sip from the hollow of his hands - is definitely with me.' They all drank their fill except for a few.' (2:249)
Even though we were never put through such a test that Talut's (or Saul's) army was given, we can draw a meaningful comparison from this story for ours...
بیشتر ببین
۲۵
۱۶
Anthony Den Braven
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۴۹:۲
It is the case that an illustrious, meritorious commander could certainly surmount an army of larger quantity, yet disproportionate and in disarray. If one were to assemble a reference to God's might empowering warriors and their tactics, we would observe a brilliant instance in the book of Judges, whereas Gedeon led an army of mere 300 men against thousands of formidable Canaanites. The Israelites emerged victorious, defeating the enemy through...
بیشتر ببین
۰
۰
Reshad Noorzay
دنبال کردن
۷ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۴۹:۲
ارسال شده در
Muslim American Society
Why did Allah test them with a river... water which no one can live without? Was he testing their physical fitness or was he testing their sincerity and determination? What's a bigger test, not to drink water or to face an army that is preparing to kill you? What is the 'army' that is in front of you today and what is the 'water' that you are being tested with in order to prepare you for that 'army'?
Today, be certain of the meeting with Allah ...
بیشتر ببین
۹
۲
Sirotum Daud
دنبال کردن
۱۲ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۴:۳۲، ۲۴۶:۲-۲۵۱
There's this form of unity that can only come from Allah. In a way, we're talking about having patience with those who seek His face, with those who find refuge, certainty in His Words as you do. That's an environment right there, a people ready and waiting for something near,
{ And We made from among them leaders guiding by Our command when they were patient and they were certain of Our signs. } (Qur'an, 32:24)
Do you remember the story of Ta...
بیشتر ببین
۳
۲
A Siddiqui
دنبال کردن
۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۴۹:۲-۲۵۱
'The islamophobia industry has access to millions, if not billions of dollars to push bigotry and fear in civil society'
I read these words in an article recently and they reminded me of the ayahs in Surah Al-Bakarah that tell the story of Saul's army, the river, David (a) and Goliath.
When we read about how large, how organized, and how well-funded those who wish to destroy Islam are, it can bring about despair. We begin to think about the we...
بیشتر ببین
۳۱
۱۷
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی