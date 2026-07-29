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Al-Baqarah
۲۰۵
۲۰۵:۲
واذا تولى سعى في الارض ليفسد فيها ويهلك الحرث والنسل والله لا يحب الفساد ٢٠٥
وَإِذَا تَوَلَّىٰ سَعَىٰ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ لِيُفْسِدَ فِيهَا وَيُهْلِكَ ٱلْحَرْثَ وَٱلنَّسْلَ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ لَا يُحِبُّ ٱلْفَسَادَ ٢٠٥
وَإِذَا
تَوَلَّىٰ
سَعَىٰ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
لِيُفۡسِدَ
فِيهَا
وَيُهۡلِكَ
ٱلۡحَرۡثَ
وَٱلنَّسۡلَۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
لَا
يُحِبُّ
ٱلۡفَسَادَ
٢٠٥
او هنگامیکه روی بر میگرداند و میرود (و یا به ریاستی میرسد) در راه فساد در زمین کوشش میکند و کشت و نسل را نابود میسازد، و الله فساد و (تباهکاری) را دوست نمیدارد.
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Anthony Den Braven
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۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۰۵:۲
This ayah encapsulates a TRULY important vision conveying the predicaments of tyranny. 'Those [hypocrties] who leave you, will spread mischief in the land' - those who assume the position of the incumbent by demagogic qualities, may pose a grave peril. If they polarize the society, abscond from its primeval foundations, such as the pertaining notion of hypocrites repudiating Allah, they will attempt to undermine the societal interests.
۱
۱
Sherene Mansor
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۴ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۱۰:۱۸، ۲۰۰:۲-۲۰۱، ۷۸:۲۲، ۲۰۴:۲-۲۰۷
#QuranWeeklyDose
This week's session rounded up the discussion on Hajj.
The Hajj experience divides people into 4 categories.
1. the ones who ask Allah SWT for only dunya (2:200)
2. the ones who ask for both dunya and akhirah (2:201)
3. the ones whose speech impresses you and calls upon Allah SWT but in their hearts they oppose Islam; the hypocrites (2:204-206)
4. the ones who sacrifice everything for Allah SWT (2:207)
Knowing this reality, wh...
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