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Al-Baqarah
۱۸۸
۱۸۸:۲
ولا تاكلوا اموالكم بينكم بالباطل وتدلوا بها الى الحكام لتاكلوا فريقا من اموال الناس بالاثم وانتم تعلمون ١٨٨
وَلَا تَأْكُلُوٓا۟ أَمْوَٰلَكُم بَيْنَكُم بِٱلْبَـٰطِلِ وَتُدْلُوا۟ بِهَآ إِلَى ٱلْحُكَّامِ لِتَأْكُلُوا۟ فَرِيقًۭا مِّنْ أَمْوَٰلِ ٱلنَّاسِ بِٱلْإِثْمِ وَأَنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ ١٨٨
وَلَا
تَأۡكُلُوٓاْ
أَمۡوَٰلَكُم
بَيۡنَكُم
بِٱلۡبَٰطِلِ
وَتُدۡلُواْ
بِهَآ
إِلَى
ٱلۡحُكَّامِ
لِتَأۡكُلُواْ
فَرِيقٗا
مِّنۡ
أَمۡوَٰلِ
ٱلنَّاسِ
بِٱلۡإِثۡمِ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَعۡلَمُونَ
١٨٨
و اموالتان را در بین خود به باطل (و ناحق) نخورید، و (به عنوان رشوه قسمتی از) آن را به حاکمان (و قضات) ندهید؛ تا بخشی از اموال مردم را به گناه بخورید، در حالیکه شما میدانید (این کار گناه است.)
تفاسیر
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Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
ekaterina myachina
دنبال کردن
۱۸ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۸۳:۲، ۲۶:۳، ۴:۲، ۱۱۳:۳-۱۱۴، ۱۶۴:۳، ۱۸۸:۲، ۱۵۴:۲، ۷۵:۳، ۱۳۰:۳، ۲۴۵:۲، ۱۲۹:۲، ۱۴۳:۲، ۲:۲، ۲۱۶:۲، ۱۹۶:۲، ۲۴۷:۲، ۱۸۱:۳، ۳:۳-۴، ۱۶۹:۳-۱۷۰، ۹۷:۳، ۱۹۰:۲، ۱۱۰:۳
From Certainty to Clarity
How Surah آل عمران (Āl ʿImrān — The Family of Imran) completes what Surah البقرة (Al-Baqarah — The Cow) begins
There is a particular kind of silence that comes after certainty.
Not the silence of doubt — but the silence that asks:
Now that you know… what will you do with it?
Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah) leaves you with something vast.
A structure of belief. A framework for living. A map that is both complete and demand...
بیشتر ببین
۲۵
۲
Kaynat Sarwar
دنبال کردن
۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۸۸:۲
'And do not consume one another’s wealth unjustly, or offer it to rulers/judges to consume a portion of wealth of others, by sinning, and you are aware.'
2:188
This is an uncomfortable topic, and I rarely talk about fiqh matters. But this is important and SO common nowadays.
This ayah forbids taking or earning any money unlawfully.
And this is not just about forbidding robberies and stealing money.
'Al baatil' means any kind of lies, deception a...
بیشتر ببین
۶
۱
tareq abed
دنبال کردن
۷ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۸۸:۲
Why would verses detailing the rules of Fasting in Ramadan be followed by a command to not each others wealth unjustly? Because if Ramadan disciplines you yo avoid what is normally permissiblie, like food and water, you should certainly be able to avoid that which is always inpermissible (i.e. the wealth of others).
Interestingly the word for bribe in Arabic, rashwa, has a derivative from its root used to refer to the rope of a well, rishaa'. Th...
بیشتر ببین
۲
۰
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی