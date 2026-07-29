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Al-Baqarah
۱۸۳
۱۸۳:۲
يا ايها الذين امنوا كتب عليكم الصيام كما كتب على الذين من قبلكم لعلكم تتقون ١٨٣
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمُ ٱلصِّيَامُ كَمَا كُتِبَ عَلَى ٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ ١٨٣
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
كُتِبَ
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلصِّيَامُ
كَمَا
كُتِبَ
عَلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
قَبۡلِكُمۡ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
١٨٣
ای کسانیکه ایمان آوردهاید! روزه بر شما فرض شده است همان گونه که بر کسیکه پیش از شما بودند؛ فرض شده بود، تا پرهیزگار شوید.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Rehana Kouser
دنبال کردن
۱۷ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۸۳:۲
Ramadan Reflection
As a carer, my time in Ramadan has always been limited. For a long time, I struggled with that. I would think about what I should be doing—longer prayers, more Quran—and when things didn’t go to plan because I had to attend to my family, it left me feeling like I wasn’t doing enough. Perhaps many carers and even mothers can relate to this feeling.
But Alhamdulillah, Allah, in His gentleness shifted my perspective.
I started...
بیشتر ببین
۸
۰
JALIL UR REHMAN KAZIM
دنبال کردن
۲۲ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
سوره ۱۰۷ و آیه ۱۸۳:۲، ۴۵:۲۹، ۱۶:۵۷
As Ramadan progresses, I find myself thinking deeply about the purpose behind everything I am doing. I am fasting. I am praying more. I am reciting more Qur’an. I feel comfort in the rhythm of suḥūr and ifṭār, in standing at night, in hearing the Qur’an recited.
But I have begun to ask myself a harder question.
Is my worship transforming me?
In Surah Al-Ankabut 29:45, Allah says:
“Indeed, prayer restrains from immorality and wrongdoing.”
When...
بیشتر ببین
۱۱
۱
Razia Zahra
دنبال کردن
۲۲ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۸۳:۲
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
I like to keep a Ramadan diary. There are lots in the market, I have been keeping one for around 6 years. As each day goes by I write down what I felt I needed to improve upon. It allows me to examine myself, my inner self by knowing Allah has allowed us to live and observe this month. Some questions and thoughts that perhaps most of us might relate to:
- Did I really need to say...
بیشتر ببین
۱۳
۱
Suleiman Hani
دنبال کردن
۲۲ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۸۳:۲
Restraint That Builds God-Consciousness
Allah teaches that self-control is not a personality trait, it is a trained spiritual skill that produces taqwa. When you practice saying “no” to what is normally allowed, you are learning to lead your impulses instead of being led by them, and that inner governance is the foundation of trust in every relationship and responsibility.
Learn more about this
#QuranicLeadership
quality here:
https://youtu.be/...
بیشتر ببین
۲۵
۱
Ilm for Success
دنبال کردن
۲۳ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۸۳:۲
Shaytan is chained from the very first night of Ramadan.
Then why do we still waste time? Why do we still fall short of our targets?
Because this month is not just about fighting Shaytan. It is about training the nafs.
Allah says in the Qur’an that Ramadan was prescribed so that we may attain Taqwah (Qur’an 2:183).
Taqwah is not handed to us like a beautifully wrapped gift. When we ask Allah for something, He doesn’t simply place it in our ...
بیشتر ببین
۲
۰
Tahira Fatima
دنبال کردن
۲۳ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۸۳:۲
I have a commando-style dagger that my husband once gave me as a gift. In its handle, there is a small compass. Today, for no particular reason, I picked it up and began to examine it.
When I looked at the compass, I noticed that the needle was not pointing in the correct direction. I adjusted it, shook it lightly, and turned it at different angles, but nothing changed.
My husband was watching and said, “Remove the blade and then check the compas...
بیشتر ببین
۱۵
۲
Naveela Meral
دنبال کردن
۲۳ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۸۳:۲
The main purpose of fasting is not simply staying away from food and drink.The goal is clear:
"so perhaps you will become mindful of Allah"
"so that you may develop taqwa"
The awareness that
Allah sees me,
living with the feeling that Allah is near,
and the inner state of fearing Him in love.
When Allah commands us to fast, we obey within exact limits. During fasting, we avoid sins because we fear Allah, then in daily life we can also walk away...
بیشتر ببین
۲
۰
najee elhila
دنبال کردن
۲۴ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۸۸:۲۶-۸۹، ۷:۵۸، ۴۵:۲۹، ۱۸۳:۲، ۵۱:۳۳
Growing Taqwa from the Heart 🌱
Taqwa starts in the heart ❤️, shows in our daily choices 🧠, and appears clearly in our character 🤍. When we fix our intentions for Allah, our actions become meaningful. Taqwa helps us choose honesty, patience, and self-control at school, at home, and online. We also learned that good character is a sign of strong faith, and that prayer 🕌 protects our hearts and guides our behavior. As Ramadan 🌙 approaches, we ...
بیشتر ببین
۱۸
۰
Salihu Abba
دنبال کردن
۲۴ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۸۳:۲
Anytime Ramadan approaches, I feel a certain strain within me. I mentally wrestle with the reality that I must endure hunger and thirst during the day. Part of this strain comes from the fact that fasting in Ramadan is not optional — it is obligatory. Added to this is the social pressure that sometimes surrounds it. There are moments when even a person who is genuinely unwell may fear being perceived as pretending, simply to avoid fasting.
A few...
بیشتر ببین
۱۶
۴
Anabiyah Abdul Majid
دنبال کردن
۲۵ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۴:۴۷، ۱۸۳:۲
Preparing the Heart for Ramadan:
Ramadan does not begin with the sighting of the moon. It begins quietly within the heart. Long before fasting starts, the soul senses the approach of a sacred guest—one that does not demand attention, but invites readiness. Ramadan comes to soften what has hardened, to awaken what has grown distant, and to realign life with what truly matters. Without preparation, this month can pass like any other. With prepara...
بیشتر ببین
۴
۰
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی