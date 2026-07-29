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Al-Baqarah
۱۸
۱۸:۲
صم بكم عمي فهم لا يرجعون ١٨
صُمٌّۢ بُكْمٌ عُمْىٌۭ فَهُمْ لَا يَرْجِعُونَ ١٨
صُمُّۢ
بُكۡمٌ
عُمۡيٞ
فَهُمۡ
لَا
يَرۡجِعُونَ
١٨
کرانند، گنگانند، کورانند، پس باز نمیگردند.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Tammara Magdy
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۸:۲
God Almighty did not use the letter conjunction between each characteristic so that all of them would be inherent to each one of them
If he had said: deaf, dumb, and blind, he would have been among them the deaf, but he sees and speaks, and among them was the blind, but he could hear and speak, and so on.
The verse came with the three adjectives combined without any conjunction, so everyone is deaf, everyone is mute, everyone is blind, and every...
بیشتر ببین
۱
۰
Khaleda Islam
دنبال کردن
۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۷:۲-۱۸
What I feel about this verse is Allah swt provides resources so we can explore and discover unknowns. when we find solutions to our problems or projects, we rejoice in our accomplishments and fail to recognize the hands of Allah in it. Then Allah may take away it or probably add new challenges to it. Then we get lost! Because we do not acknowledge him.
We think 'we' did it!
like corona situation, We have discovered the vaccine! what if Alla...
بیشتر ببین
۴
۳
tareq abed
دنبال کردن
۸ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۶:۲-۱۸
He compared the hypocrites to someone who lit a fire, and the only reason you would light a fire in darkness of the night is for warmth, comfort, and to be able to see in the darkness around you. In that way belief grants you Serenity, warmth, and the ability to see through the darkness with the light of Allah. He then mentions that he took away their light and that is because they turned away from belief so he left them in darkness without the ...
بیشتر ببین
۱۰
۱
Ally Hack
دنبال کردن
۸ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۷:۲-۱۸
I am not a scholar, but this ayah creates a powerful image in my mind. Note that Allah gives a fire (light and heat) to his slave, and, as for those worthy of misguidance, after his surroundings were lit for him, Allah takes away his light, and leaves him not only in darkness, but darkness with the fire still burning (minus the light). If you read the ayat carefully, you see that Allah only extinguishes the light, not the heat, for those he mis...
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۴۴
۱
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