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Al-Baqarah
۱۷۵
۱۷۵:۲
اولايك الذين اشتروا الضلالة بالهدى والعذاب بالمغفرة فما اصبرهم على النار ١٧٥
أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱشْتَرَوُا۟ ٱلضَّلَـٰلَةَ بِٱلْهُدَىٰ وَٱلْعَذَابَ بِٱلْمَغْفِرَةِ ۚ فَمَآ أَصْبَرَهُمْ عَلَى ٱلنَّارِ ١٧٥
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱشۡتَرَوُاْ
ٱلضَّلَٰلَةَ
بِٱلۡهُدَىٰ
وَٱلۡعَذَابَ
بِٱلۡمَغۡفِرَةِۚ
فَمَآ
أَصۡبَرَهُمۡ
عَلَى
ٱلنَّارِ
١٧٥
اینان کسانی هستند که گمراهی را به (بهای) هدایت و عذاب را به (بهای) آمرزش خریدند، پس بر آتش (دوزخ) چه شکیبا هستند!
تفاسیر
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Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Razia Zahra
دنبال کردن
۴ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۵۳:۳۹، ۱۷۵:۲
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Compassionate,
How many chances do we receive from people? With an employer, perhaps one or two, three or four if he or she is more generous? 6 or 8 from a friend and if they generous 9 or 10, from parents then a great deal more. Yet, there will be some sort of limit depending on the seriousness of non-compliance or seriousness of doing wrong.
Allah glory be to Him who has opened the door of r...
بیشتر ببین
۹
۰
sabah firdous
دنبال کردن
۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۷۵:۲
'How persistent they are in pursuit of Fire!'
These words make my stomach burn. I feel fear in the pit of my stomach.
The simplicity of the Truth.
Either my life is Pursuit of Allah's pleasure or my life is a Pursuit of Fire.
The persistency of what I'm trying to do, defines me. Not the achievement or completion but the act of trying over and over.
Ya Rabbi! Help us hold on to your Rope. Even when we are swayed by hardships of this world or b...
بیشتر ببین
۴
۲
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی