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Al-Baqarah
۱۶۸
۱۶۸:۲
يا ايها الناس كلوا مما في الارض حلالا طيبا ولا تتبعوا خطوات الشيطان انه لكم عدو مبين ١٦٨
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ كُلُوا۟ مِمَّا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ حَلَـٰلًۭا طَيِّبًۭا وَلَا تَتَّبِعُوا۟ خُطُوَٰتِ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنِ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ لَكُمْ عَدُوٌّۭ مُّبِينٌ ١٦٨
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
كُلُواْ
مِمَّا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
حَلَٰلٗا
طَيِّبٗا
وَلَا
تَتَّبِعُواْ
خُطُوَٰتِ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنِۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَكُمۡ
عَدُوّٞ
مُّبِينٌ
١٦٨
ای مردم از آنچه در زمین است؛ حلال و پاکیزه را بخورید، و از گامهای شیطان پیروی نکنید، چرا که او دشمن آشکار شماست.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Medina Torba
دنبال کردن
۱۶ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۶۸:۲
Bismillah.
SubhanAllah, when it comes to the commands in the Qur‘an, most of us believe we are aware of them. Pray, fast, pilgrimage — and the likes. But eating from what is lawful and good (healthy) is a direct command from Allah as well. It can be an act of worship if we intend it to be. Don’t ever think you’re wasting time in the necessary and mundane moments of life. Everything can be an act of worship. Be grateful for the food and remember ...
بیشتر ببین
۱۱
۲
Kulsum Maniar
دنبال کردن
۲۴ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۵:۲، ۱۶۸:۲
Quick reflection:
#joy
Waves of happiness and sadness pass through the heart everyday. But there are moments when the sadness threatens to settle in and make a home there. Isn't that the case with everyone? We start thinking "Oh but look at this problem and that problem, why shouldn't I remain sad?"
But in one moment like that today I was reminded of this ayah and the only way to describe it is being refilled from a giant fountain of pur...
بیشتر ببین
۴۱
۴
Maryam Nazar
دنبال کردن
۲۵ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۸۳:۲-۱۸۵، ۱۶۸:۲
When we become attached to the taste of junk, we forget the sweetness of what is pure. In the same way, when the heart is constantly fed with distractions and unhealthy habits, it forgets the sweetness of what is pure and good.
Many times we hesitate to taste something that is good, nourishing, and wholesome. But when the stomach is cleansed, and when someone gently encourages us to try something good, that very thing can become our favorite. Li...
بیشتر ببین
۱۲
۰
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