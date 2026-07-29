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Al-Baqarah
۱۶۳
۱۶۳:۲
والاهكم الاه واحد لا الاه الا هو الرحمان الرحيم ١٦٣
وَإِلَـٰهُكُمْ إِلَـٰهٌۭ وَٰحِدٌۭ ۖ لَّآ إِلَـٰهَ إِلَّا هُوَ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ١٦٣
وَإِلَٰهُكُمۡ
إِلَٰهٞ
وَٰحِدٞۖ
لَّآ
إِلَٰهَ
إِلَّا
هُوَ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
١٦٣
و الله شما الله یگانه است که غیر از او معبودی نیست؛ بخشندۀ مهربان است.
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Aa
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بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
DrHaleema Anwar
دنبال کردن
۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۶۳:۲، ۱۴:۱۸
It's so beautiful that Allah makes us realize that He gives strength of the heart (وَرَبَطْنَا عَلَىٰ قُلُوبِهِمْ) to the one who makes an effort to hold on to and live by the oness of Allah.
They have a firm conviction that they have only one God (وَإِلَٰهُكُمْ إِلَٰهٌ وَٰحِدٌ) and this conviction is depicted in their actions when they said 'لَن نَّدْعُوَا۟ مِن دُونِهِ' (they will not call on anyone except Him).
۲۳
۴
Naashia Mohamed
دنبال کردن
۱۶ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۶۳:۲-۱۶۴
These verses make me pause and really look at the world around me. Watching nature documentaries and learning how the universe operates, I feel a deep sense of awe. Just thinking about the balance of ecosystems, the precision of natural cycles, the way everything exists in sync is surely enough for anyone to remove any doubt in the existence of God.
And, it’s incredible to think that all of this isn’t just created once, but constantly sustained...
بیشتر ببین
۱۰
۲
Ansa Khan
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۶۳:۲-۱۶۷
Water that purifies, nourishes, and gives life to is not just for the earth to absorb and hold. It has a greater purpose that is facilitated by the winds and clouds. To spread out in the land in order to give birth to life from that which was once dead.
It is He that provides His creation with the ease of movement and growth to help the nourishment and expansion of nations across the earth.
Like the ships that carry the provision from the eart...
بیشتر ببین
۸
۱
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