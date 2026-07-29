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Al-Baqarah
۱۵۴
۱۵۴:۲
ولا تقولوا لمن يقتل في سبيل الله اموات بل احياء ولاكن لا تشعرون ١٥٤
وَلَا تَقُولُوا۟ لِمَن يُقْتَلُ فِى سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ أَمْوَٰتٌۢ ۚ بَلْ أَحْيَآءٌۭ وَلَـٰكِن لَّا تَشْعُرُونَ ١٥٤
وَلَا
تَقُولُواْ
لِمَن
يُقۡتَلُ
فِي
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
أَمۡوَٰتُۢۚ
بَلۡ
أَحۡيَآءٞ
وَلَٰكِن
لَّا
تَشۡعُرُونَ
١٥٤
و به آنها که در راه الله کشته میشوند، مرده نگویید، بلکه آنان زندهاند، ولی شما نمیفهمید.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
ekaterina myachina
دنبال کردن
۱۸ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۸۳:۲، ۲۶:۳، ۴:۲، ۱۱۳:۳-۱۱۴، ۱۶۴:۳، ۱۸۸:۲، ۱۵۴:۲، ۷۵:۳، ۱۳۰:۳، ۲۴۵:۲، ۱۲۹:۲، ۱۴۳:۲، ۲:۲، ۲۱۶:۲، ۱۹۶:۲، ۲۴۷:۲، ۱۸۱:۳، ۳:۳-۴، ۱۶۹:۳-۱۷۰، ۹۷:۳، ۱۹۰:۲، ۱۱۰:۳
From Certainty to Clarity
How Surah آل عمران (Āl ʿImrān — The Family of Imran) completes what Surah البقرة (Al-Baqarah — The Cow) begins
There is a particular kind of silence that comes after certainty.
Not the silence of doubt — but the silence that asks:
Now that you know… what will you do with it?
Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah) leaves you with something vast.
A structure of belief. A framework for living. A map that is both complete and demand...
بیشتر ببین
۲۵
۲
Razia Zahra
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۵۴:۲
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
The person who strives in the cause of Allah does not fear his or her death, will live forever.
An elite have been able to do this. May Allah have mercy upon those who have given their lives in the cause of Allah who become people who show us what deep faith is. Allahumma Ameen.
#ReflectingInCrisis
۱۵
۳
slave of Allah
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۵۴:۲
When Allah himself says martyrs don’t die, then believe not me, but Him that they do not die. Even their mere mortal flesh is preserved in this Duniya. That’s how we know they don’t die, as our eyes cannot see the unseen. Allah gave us a sign of a non decomposing body to provide us even more reassurance.
Imagine sacrificing your life for Allah and Allah not rewarding you back, is that possible? Yes it is, it depends on the intention of your dea...
بیشتر ببین
۲
۰
R. Ebied
دنبال کردن
سال گذشته
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۵۱:۲-۱۵۷
Juz 2: Purify to Beautify
A Beloved Prophet (peace be upon him) sent to recite the verses, purify, and teach the book and wisdom. Notice how the verse mentions the Prophet (peace be upon him) was sent from among the people, he is not a stranger to their challenges, he is a loving, empathetic, understanding leader who seeks to recite the verses and purify before teaching the book and the wisdom.
Receiving the beauty and guidance of the Quran re...
بیشتر ببین
۸
۲
Sherene Mansor
دنبال کردن
۳ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۵۴:۲-۱۵۶، ۱:۴۸
I am excited!
Amidst the oceans of tears, the paralysing despair, the undescribable horror, the debilitating helplessness and overwhelming anger at the fate of our family in Ghazza..i see a semblance of the Seerah unfold before my eyes and i am treated with visions of the attributes of the Companions RA that gained them Paradise.
Allaahu Akbar!
Ghazza is heaven on earth. Its peoples are displaying all the essential traits of the people of Pa...
بیشتر ببین
۳
۱
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی