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Al-Baqarah
۱۴۴
۱۴۴:۲
قد نرى تقلب وجهك في السماء فلنولينك قبلة ترضاها فول وجهك شطر المسجد الحرام وحيث ما كنتم فولوا وجوهكم شطره وان الذين اوتوا الكتاب ليعلمون انه الحق من ربهم وما الله بغافل عما يعملون ١٤٤
قَدْ نَرَىٰ تَقَلُّبَ وَجْهِكَ فِى ٱلسَّمَآءِ ۖ فَلَنُوَلِّيَنَّكَ قِبْلَةًۭ تَرْضَىٰهَا ۚ فَوَلِّ وَجْهَكَ شَطْرَ ٱلْمَسْجِدِ ٱلْحَرَامِ ۚ وَحَيْثُ مَا كُنتُمْ فَوَلُّوا۟ وُجُوهَكُمْ شَطْرَهُۥ ۗ وَإِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ أُوتُوا۟ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ لَيَعْلَمُونَ أَنَّهُ ٱلْحَقُّ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ ۗ وَمَا ٱللَّهُ بِغَـٰفِلٍ عَمَّا يَعْمَلُونَ ١٤٤
قَدۡ
نَرَىٰ
تَقَلُّبَ
وَجۡهِكَ
فِي
ٱلسَّمَآءِۖ
فَلَنُوَلِّيَنَّكَ
قِبۡلَةٗ
تَرۡضَىٰهَاۚ
فَوَلِّ
وَجۡهَكَ
شَطۡرَ
ٱلۡمَسۡجِدِ
ٱلۡحَرَامِۚ
وَحَيۡثُ
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
فَوَلُّواْ
وُجُوهَكُمۡ
شَطۡرَهُۥۗ
وَإِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
أُوتُواْ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
لَيَعۡلَمُونَ
أَنَّهُ
ٱلۡحَقُّ
مِن
رَّبِّهِمۡۗ
وَمَا
ٱللَّهُ
بِغَٰفِلٍ
عَمَّا
يَعۡمَلُونَ
١٤٤
به تحقیق ما گرداندن روی تو را به (سوی) آسمان میبینیم، اکنون تو را به (سوی) قبلهای که به آن خشنود شوی باز میگردانیم، پس روی خود را به سوی مسجد الحرام کن، و هر جا باشید، روی خود را به سوی آن بگردانید، و کسانیکه کتاب (آسمانی) به آنها داده شد، بخوبی میدانند این (تغییر قبله) حق است (و) از جانب پروردگارشان میباشد، و الله از آنچه میکنند؛ غافل نیست.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
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حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Baraka Flow
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۶ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۴۴:۲
This is such a beautiful ayah showing us that Allah sees what is in our hearts, even before it is spoken.
The Prophet ﷺ repeatedly turned his face towards the sky, longing for revelation. Allah saw that longing and responded.
When your heart is breaking and you don’t have the words—only the tears. When all you can manage is “Ya Rabb” between the sobs.
Know that Allah is never unaware.
Think of Him in those moments. As the Prophet ﷺ said:
“Kn...
بیشتر ببین
۳
۲
Tulayhah Tafsir Translations
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۱۷ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۴۴:۲
In surah al-Baqarah, Allah gives the command to pray facing Makkah after previously having prayed towards Jerusalem, saying:
[فَوَلِّ وَجْهَكَ شَطْرَ الْمَسْجِدِ الْحَرَامِ ۚ وَحَيْثُ مَا كُنتُمْ فَوَلُّوا وُجُوهَكُمْ شَطْرَهُ ۗ وَإِنَّ الَّذِينَ أُوتُوا الْكِتَابَ لَيَعْلَمُونَ أَنَّهُ الْحَقُّ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ ۗ وَمَا اللَّهُ بِغَافِلٍ عَمَّا يَعْمَلُونَ]
"So turn your face towards al-Masjid al-Haram. And wherever you may be, turn your faces in...
بیشتر ببین
۱۱
۵
Ali Ali
دنبال کردن
سال گذشته
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۸۷:۱۲، ۱۴۴:۲، ۵۳:۳۹
بِسْمِ ٱللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ
A few days ago… I was feeling this strange, hollow emptiness in my heart.
It wasn’t like anything major had happened—I was doing everything normally. But deep inside… I just felt off. Like something was missing. My Īmān was going up and down, like waves crashing without direction. There were moments where I genuinely felt alone. Not physically… but spiritually. I kept thinking: 'I wish I had someone to go...
بیشتر ببین
۲۶
۱۰
Sherene Mansor
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۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳:۵، ۱۴۴:۲
Changes.
How many of us are comfortable with change in our lives? Try going to a different grocery store; and i bet you’ll be spending more time searching for your groceries because of the unfamiliar aisles. It will also probably frustrate you.
The change in the direction of solah in the Seerah saw distinct responses from the community in Madinah; the disbelievers were more convinced of the invalidity of the Message; the hypocrites outwardly ob...
بیشتر ببین
۱۰
۰
tareq abed
دنبال کردن
۸ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۴۹:۲، ۱۴۴:۲، ۱۵۰:۲
Why is the command to face the qiblah repeates 3 times?
Some say because this is the first abrogation in islam , so Allah SWT wanted to emphasize it to the muslims.
Others say it is speaking to 3 groups of people in each ayah. To the peope in the masjid al haram who see the ka3ba, to the people of the haram who can face the mosque and not see the ka3ba, and the third for all people in the east and west to face the direction of mecca.
۲
۰
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