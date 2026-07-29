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Al-Baqarah
۱۴۲
۱۴۲:۲
۞ سيقول السفهاء من الناس ما ولاهم عن قبلتهم التي كانوا عليها قل لله المشرق والمغرب يهدي من يشاء الى صراط مستقيم ١٤٢
۞ سَيَقُولُ ٱلسُّفَهَآءُ مِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ مَا وَلَّىٰهُمْ عَن قِبْلَتِهِمُ ٱلَّتِى كَانُوا۟ عَلَيْهَا ۚ قُل لِّلَّهِ ٱلْمَشْرِقُ وَٱلْمَغْرِبُ ۚ يَهْدِى مَن يَشَآءُ إِلَىٰ صِرَٰطٍۢ مُّسْتَقِيمٍۢ ١٤٢
۞ سَيَقُولُ
ٱلسُّفَهَآءُ
مِنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
مَا
وَلَّىٰهُمۡ
عَن
قِبۡلَتِهِمُ
ٱلَّتِي
كَانُواْ
عَلَيۡهَاۚ
قُل
لِّلَّهِ
ٱلۡمَشۡرِقُ
وَٱلۡمَغۡرِبُۚ
يَهۡدِي
مَن
يَشَآءُ
إِلَىٰ
صِرَٰطٖ
مُّسۡتَقِيمٖ
١٤٢
بزودی بیخردان از مردم میگویند: «چه چیز آنها را از قبله شان که بر آن بودند باز گردانید؟» بگو: مشرق و مغرب از آن الله است هر کس را بخواهد به راه راست هدایت میکند.
تفاسیر
لایهها
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حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Rafidah Sidek
دنبال کردن
۱۸ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۴۲:۲
#MyTadabbur
Doubt Becomes A Barrier To Our Journey Towards Taqwa. Understand The Wisdom And Values Behind Change By Asking, “For What And For Whom Am I Changing?”
#MyReflection
The Battle Of Mujahadah Begins As Ramadan Comes To An End
If the acts of goodness we carried out during the 30 days of Ramadan were meant to strengthen our faith and deepen our taqwa, then there should be no reason for us not to stay consistent in continuing those de...
بیشتر ببین
۷
۰
Munther El-Alami
دنبال کردن
۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۴۲:۲
.. فحيثما وَجَّهَنا توجَّهْنا.
... So wherever He ﷻ directs us, we face.
A reflection from تفسير الميسر.
In the order the Qur'an has been preserved, this is the first mention of الصراط المستقيم - The Straight Path - since the opening chapter of the Qur'an and, specifically, the dua in ayah 6 wherein we ask for guidance to it.
And what a powerful reminder of اسلام - submission.
1) Guidance belongs to Allah ﷻ.
This ayah comes after 21 page...
بیشتر ببین
۱۳
۳
tareq abed
دنبال کردن
۸ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۴۲:۲، ۱۶:۵، ۱۷:۴۷
It Is important to realize when Allah sais He guides whom He wills, that guidance is only in the hands of Allah and he gives it based on the means (asbab) taken by the servant to achieve that guidance . The same way rizq and provision is only on Allahs hands and he gives it to whom he wills but the servant is expected to exhaust the means in reaching the provision Allah has decreed for him. So we see in the 2 following verses some of the means of...
بیشتر ببین
۲
۱
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی