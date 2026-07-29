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Al-Baqarah
۱۴۱
۱۴۱:۲
تلك امة قد خلت لها ما كسبت ولكم ما كسبتم ولا تسالون عما كانوا يعملون ١٤١
تِلْكَ أُمَّةٌۭ قَدْ خَلَتْ ۖ لَهَا مَا كَسَبَتْ وَلَكُم مَّا كَسَبْتُمْ ۖ وَلَا تُسْـَٔلُونَ عَمَّا كَانُوا۟ يَعْمَلُونَ ١٤١
تِلۡكَ
أُمَّةٞ
قَدۡ
خَلَتۡۖ
لَهَا
مَا
كَسَبَتۡ
وَلَكُم
مَّا
كَسَبۡتُمۡۖ
وَلَا
تُسۡـَٔلُونَ
عَمَّا
كَانُواْ
يَعۡمَلُونَ
١٤١
(به هر حال) آنها امتی بودند که در گذشتند، برای ایشان است آنچه بدست آوردهاند، و برای شماست آنچه به دست آوردهاید، و از آنچه آنان میکردهاند شما پرسیده نمیشوید.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Sajid Bhutta
دنبال کردن
۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۰:۴۱، ۱۴۱:۲
Subhan Allah
Today marks 6 months , I never imagined I would still be writing about my mother الله يرحمها . I never imagined the incidents with my mother would continue to connect me with the Quran.
My mother used to tell me the time she experienced her grandfathers death as a young woman. She loved her grandfather so much , he was also the one who suggested my father to marry my mother.
At the time of his death he was also sick and was in t...
بیشتر ببین
۳۸
۸
Reshad Noorzay
دنبال کردن
۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۲۴:۲-۱۴۱
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
۹
۰
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