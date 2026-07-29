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Al-Baqarah
۱۴۰
۱۴۰:۲
ام تقولون ان ابراهيم واسماعيل واسحاق ويعقوب والاسباط كانوا هودا او نصارى قل اانتم اعلم ام الله ومن اظلم ممن كتم شهادة عنده من الله وما الله بغافل عما تعملون ١٤٠
أَمْ تَقُولُونَ إِنَّ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطَ كَانُوا۟ هُودًا أَوْ نَصَـٰرَىٰ ۗ قُلْ ءَأَنتُمْ أَعْلَمُ أَمِ ٱللَّهُ ۗ وَمَنْ أَظْلَمُ مِمَّن كَتَمَ شَهَـٰدَةً عِندَهُۥ مِنَ ٱللَّهِ ۗ وَمَا ٱللَّهُ بِغَـٰفِلٍ عَمَّا تَعْمَلُونَ ١٤٠
أَمۡ
تَقُولُونَ
إِنَّ
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمَ
وَإِسۡمَٰعِيلَ
وَإِسۡحَٰقَ
وَيَعۡقُوبَ
وَٱلۡأَسۡبَاطَ
كَانُواْ
هُودًا
أَوۡ
نَصَٰرَىٰۗ
قُلۡ
ءَأَنتُمۡ
أَعۡلَمُ
أَمِ
ٱللَّهُۗ
وَمَنۡ
أَظۡلَمُ
مِمَّن
كَتَمَ
شَهَٰدَةً
عِندَهُۥ
مِنَ
ٱللَّهِۗ
وَمَا
ٱللَّهُ
بِغَٰفِلٍ
عَمَّا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
١٤٠
یا میگویید: «که همانا ابراهیم و اسماعیل و اسحاق و یعقوب و اسباط (= نوادگان یعقوب) یهودی یا نصرانی بودند؟!» بگو: «شما داناترید یا خدا؟!» و چه کسی ستمکارتر است از آن کسیکه گواهی و شهادتی را که از (جانب) الله نزد اوست، کتمان میکند؟! و الله از آنچه میکنید غافل نیست.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Purposeful Muslimah
دنبال کردن
سال گذشته
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۴۰:۲
What I took away from this verse is that we are all responsible for our actions, and the best legacy we can leave behind for our children is to ensure they continue to worship Allah alone.
I grew up in a community with prominent Islamic teachers, people of dawah, but unfortunately, many of their children couldn't follow this path. Many of their girls are not observing the hijab, and their lifestyles seems far from the lives their fathers lived a...
بیشتر ببین
۴
۲
Im Mia
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۴۰:۲
This verse was revealed in Madinah it was revealed because the Christians and Jews used to say that Ibrahim and Ismail and Yaqub and Ishaq they belonged to their religions. So in this ayah Allah is calling on them and telling them that they were indeed the followers of true religion that is Islam so not be fooled by the ones who hide the shahadah because they clearly knows it as Allah has guided them in their books but they changed the true messa...
بیشتر ببین
۵
۲
Reshad Noorzay
دنبال کردن
۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۲۴:۲-۱۴۱
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
۹
۰
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