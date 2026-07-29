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Al-Baqarah
۱۳۵
۱۳۵:۲
وقالوا كونوا هودا او نصارى تهتدوا قل بل ملة ابراهيم حنيفا وما كان من المشركين ١٣٥
وَقَالُوا۟ كُونُوا۟ هُودًا أَوْ نَصَـٰرَىٰ تَهْتَدُوا۟ ۗ قُلْ بَلْ مِلَّةَ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ حَنِيفًۭا ۖ وَمَا كَانَ مِنَ ٱلْمُشْرِكِينَ ١٣٥
وَقَالُواْ
كُونُواْ
هُودًا
أَوۡ
نَصَٰرَىٰ
تَهۡتَدُواْۗ
قُلۡ
بَلۡ
مِلَّةَ
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمَ
حَنِيفٗاۖ
وَمَا
كَانَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُشۡرِكِينَ
١٣٥
و (اهل کتاب) گفتند: «یهودی یا مسیحی شوید، تا راه یابید». بگو: «بلکه از آیین ابراهیم که یکتا پرست بود و هرگز از مشرکان نبود (پیروی میکنیم)».
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
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قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Safiya B
دنبال کردن
۹ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۳۵:۲، ۶۷:۳، ۶۵:۳
In these ayat, Allah SWT is describing the discourse between the Jews and the Christians regarding Ibrahim(as): whether Ibrahim was a Jew, or a Christian.
I think what Allah is trying to teach us here is to look past labels, and instead look at actions.
Allah takes us back to what the foundation of religion should be: not about the labels we attach to ourselves, but about the actions we take. And yet, Allah still describes Ibrahim as a “Muslim...
بیشتر ببین
۶
۲
Almas K.
دنبال کردن
۱۱ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۲۴:۲-۱۳۶، ۷۷:۲۲-۷۸
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
بیشتر ببین
۱۲
۸
Reshad Noorzay
دنبال کردن
۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۲۴:۲-۱۴۱
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
۹
۰
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