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Al-Baqarah
۱۳۳
۱۳۳:۲
ام كنتم شهداء اذ حضر يعقوب الموت اذ قال لبنيه ما تعبدون من بعدي قالوا نعبد الاهك والاه ابايك ابراهيم واسماعيل واسحاق الاها واحدا ونحن له مسلمون ١٣٣
أَمْ كُنتُمْ شُهَدَآءَ إِذْ حَضَرَ يَعْقُوبَ ٱلْمَوْتُ إِذْ قَالَ لِبَنِيهِ مَا تَعْبُدُونَ مِنۢ بَعْدِى قَالُوا۟ نَعْبُدُ إِلَـٰهَكَ وَإِلَـٰهَ ءَابَآئِكَ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ إِلَـٰهًۭا وَٰحِدًۭا وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٣
أَمۡ
كُنتُمۡ
شُهَدَآءَ
إِذۡ
حَضَرَ
يَعۡقُوبَ
ٱلۡمَوۡتُ
إِذۡ
قَالَ
لِبَنِيهِ
مَا
تَعۡبُدُونَ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِيۖ
قَالُواْ
نَعۡبُدُ
إِلَٰهَكَ
وَإِلَٰهَ
ءَابَآئِكَ
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمَ
وَإِسۡمَٰعِيلَ
وَإِسۡحَٰقَ
إِلَٰهٗا
وَٰحِدٗا
وَنَحۡنُ
لَهُۥ
مُسۡلِمُونَ
١٣٣
آیا هنگامیکه مرگ یعقوب فرا رسید، شما حاضر بودید؟ آنگاه که به فرزندان خود گفت: «پس از من چه چیز را میپرستید؟» گفتند: معبود تو، و معبود پدرانت، ابراهیم و اسماعیل و اسحاق، الله یکتا را، میپرستیم، و ما تسلیم او هستیم».
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
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Salihu Abba
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۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۷۷:۱۸، ۸۲:۱۸، ۱۲۴:۲، ۱۳۳:۲، ۴۶:۱۱
The Parenting Nightmare
While reflecting on Quran 18:77 and Verse 82, I had a profound realization: If not all, then most parents' greatest concern is the fate of their children, both in this world and in the hereafter. Any responsible parent is willing to sacrifice as much as possible for the betterment of their children. We work hard to put food on the table, and when opportunities arise, we instinctively think about how they might benefit our ...
بیشتر ببین
۱۴
۰
Sherene Mansor
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۴ سال پیش
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ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲:۱۱۰-۳، ۱۳۳:۲، ۳۹:۹
#QuranWeeklyDose
#JourneyOfFaith
#NationBuilder
In last week's session of Quran Weekly Dose, a new sister shared her journey to faith.
Stories of reverts have always fascinated me. At the same time I feel deeply uneasy whenever I hear a revert story.
What inspires someone to leave their comfort zone for something that is alien to them?
Would I do the same, given the same circumstances?
Then I go to the core of this nagging fear; Am I being rep...
بیشتر ببین
۸
۱
ekaterina myachina
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دیروز
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۳۰:۲-۱۳۳
Then Remain
Reading Surah al-Baqarah (2:130-133) through Hadith
Something about the simplicity of Ibrahim’s (ʿalayhi al-salam) answer invites a pause.
Allah ﷻ says:
أَسْلِمْ
“Submit.”
And Ibrahim answers:
أَسْلَمْتُ لِرَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ
“I have submitted to the Lord of all worlds.”
There is no distance between the command and the answer.
Just a few words, yet they seem to hold an entire way of living.
And perhaps what is even more moving is ...
بیشتر ببین
۷
۱
Almas K.
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۱۱ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۲۴:۲-۱۳۶، ۷۷:۲۲-۷۸
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
بیشتر ببین
۱۲
۸
Reshad Noorzay
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۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۲۴:۲-۱۴۱
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
۹
۰
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