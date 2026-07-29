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Al-Baqarah
۱۲۸
۱۲۸:۲
ربنا واجعلنا مسلمين لك ومن ذريتنا امة مسلمة لك وارنا مناسكنا وتب علينا انك انت التواب الرحيم ١٢٨
رَبَّنَا وَٱجْعَلْنَا مُسْلِمَيْنِ لَكَ وَمِن ذُرِّيَّتِنَآ أُمَّةًۭ مُّسْلِمَةًۭ لَّكَ وَأَرِنَا مَنَاسِكَنَا وَتُبْ عَلَيْنَآ ۖ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلتَّوَّابُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ١٢٨
رَبَّنَا
وَٱجۡعَلۡنَا
مُسۡلِمَيۡنِ
لَكَ
وَمِن
ذُرِّيَّتِنَآ
أُمَّةٗ
مُّسۡلِمَةٗ
لَّكَ
وَأَرِنَا
مَنَاسِكَنَا
وَتُبۡ
عَلَيۡنَآۖ
إِنَّكَ
أَنتَ
ٱلتَّوَّابُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
١٢٨
پروردگارا! ما را فرمانبردار خودت قرار ده، و از فرزندانمان امتی فرمانبردار خود (پدید آور) و طرز عبادتمان را به ما نشان ده، و توبه ما را بپذیر، بدرستی که تو توبهپذیر مهربانی.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Yomna Zahran
دنبال کردن
۶ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۲۸:۲
How beautiful is this duaa of Ibrahim and Ismael. Amen.
۲
۰
ekaterina myachina
دنبال کردن
۲ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۲۶:۲-۱۲۸
Accept From Us
Reading Surah al-Baqarah (2:126–128) through Hadith
The Qur'an does not tell us how long Ibrahim and Ismail (ʿalayhima al-salam) spent raising the foundations of the Kaʿbah.
It does not describe the weight of the stones.
Or the height of the walls.
Or the moment the work was finished.
Instead, while mentioning the building of the House,
the Qur'an preserves the prayer of its builders.
وَإِذْ يَرْفَعُ إِبْرَاهِيمُ الْقَوَاعِدَ مِ...
بیشتر ببین
۱۰
۲
Almas K.
دنبال کردن
۱۱ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۲۴:۲-۱۳۶، ۷۷:۲۲-۷۸
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
بیشتر ببین
۱۲
۸
Nuzhath Fatima
دنبال کردن
۱۴ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۲۷:۲-۱۲۸
Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and Prophet Ismail (AS) built the Kaaba, the sacred house of Allah, the first house established for mankind. Millions of Muslims face it in salah and visit it for Umrah and Hajj, and with every act of worship performed there, their builders continue to earn rewards.
This blessed structure holds a special place in the hearts of believers. Allah chose Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and Prophet Ismail (AS) for this monumental task, yet t...
بیشتر ببین
۶
۴
Reshad Noorzay
دنبال کردن
۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۲۴:۲-۱۴۱
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
۹
۰
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