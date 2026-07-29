وارد شوید
وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
۱۱۸
۱۱۸:۲
وقال الذين لا يعلمون لولا يكلمنا الله او تاتينا اية كذالك قال الذين من قبلهم مثل قولهم تشابهت قلوبهم قد بينا الايات لقوم يوقنون ١١٨
وَقَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ لَوْلَا يُكَلِّمُنَا ٱللَّهُ أَوْ تَأْتِينَآ ءَايَةٌۭ ۗ كَذَٰلِكَ قَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِم مِّثْلَ قَوْلِهِمْ ۘ تَشَـٰبَهَتْ قُلُوبُهُمْ ۗ قَدْ بَيَّنَّا ٱلْـَٔايَـٰتِ لِقَوْمٍۢ يُوقِنُونَ ١١٨
وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
لَوۡلَا
يُكَلِّمُنَا
ٱللَّهُ
أَوۡ
تَأۡتِينَآ
ءَايَةٞۗ
كَذَٰلِكَ
قَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
قَبۡلِهِم
مِّثۡلَ
قَوۡلِهِمۡۘ
تَشَٰبَهَتۡ
قُلُوبُهُمۡۗ
قَدۡ
بَيَّنَّا
ٱلۡأٓيَٰتِ
لِقَوۡمٖ
يُوقِنُونَ
١١٨
و آنانکه نمیدانند گفتند: «چرا الله با ما سخن نمیگوید؟! و یا (چرا) معجزه و نشانهای برای ما نمیآید؟!» کسانیکه پیش از آنان بودند نیز همین گونه سخن میگفتند، دلهای شان به یکدیگر همانند است. همانا ما آیات و نشانهها را برای گروهی که یقین دارند، آشکار و روشن ساخته ایم.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
ekaterina myachina
دنبال کردن
۵ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۱۸:۲
Their Hearts Were Alike
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:118) through the Hadith
We often imagine that certainty comes from having all our questions answered.
If only we understood a little more.
If only we saw a little more.
Then certainty would finally arrive.
The Qur'an records a familiar question:
﴿وَقَالَ الَّذِينَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ لَوْلَا يُكَلِّمُنَا اللَّهُ أَوْ تَأْتِينَا آيَةٌ﴾
“Those who do not know say, ‘Why does Allah not speak to us, or why...
بیشتر ببین
۸
۴
Naveela Meral
دنبال کردن
۳۴ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۱۸:۲
Whenever I come across the ayahs where Allah says He has placed signs for the people of wisdom, my attention always goes first to us. We are among the greatest signs of Allah. From the tiniest cell to the largest body system, everything inside our body works with balance and perfection. Every single cell knows its work. Allah reminds us: “And in your own selves, then will you not see?” (Qur’an 51:21).The sky above us, sun, moon, clouds, stars, pl...
بیشتر ببین
۱۳
۰
Elion Sinella
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۱۸:۲
When I read this ayah, it made me think about our efforts in trying to prove Islam by every possible means, even exaggerating our behaviors by involving ourselves in heated debates, which unfortunately have become very common in recent times. Allah will guide everyone whom He wishes. Even if we prove to people that Islam is true, and there are many books that prove this, in the end, those who come to debate will end up not trying to find the trut...
بیشتر ببین
۷
۰
Emma Turahman
دنبال کردن
۶ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۱۸:۲
O Allah I'm sorry for the times I was impatient. I wanted a sign so badly. Allah the beauty of Your creation should have been enough. Thank You Allah for providing for me since I was a tiny bunch of cells. inshAllah I will not ask for a sign. InshAllah I am satisfied with the miracle of the sun rising each day and the miracle of me being able to speak, type, and communicate. I am satisfied with the Quran as the ultimate miracle of Muhamad, Allah...
بیشتر ببین
۶
۰
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی