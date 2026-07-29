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Al-Baqarah
۱۱۷
۱۱۷:۲
بديع السماوات والارض واذا قضى امرا فانما يقول له كن فيكون ١١٧
بَدِيعُ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ ۖ وَإِذَا قَضَىٰٓ أَمْرًۭا فَإِنَّمَا يَقُولُ لَهُۥ كُن فَيَكُونُ ١١٧
بَدِيعُ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۖ
وَإِذَا
قَضَىٰٓ
أَمۡرٗا
فَإِنَّمَا
يَقُولُ
لَهُۥ
كُن
فَيَكُونُ
١١٧
پدید آورنده آسمانها و زمین است، و چون به کاری اراده فرماید، تنها به آن میگوید: «باش»، پس میشود.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Ruqhaiya Samreen
دنبال کردن
۱۳ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۱۷:۲
Everything in this world obeys Allah's commands as soon as they are given. This ayah, or more specifically the concept of Kun and Fayakun, also shows us the time it takes for Allah's creation to carry out His will. Then shouldn't we as the best of His creation strive to be just as spontaneous in obeying our Lord and carrying out His commands?
۲۴
۲
Mahjabeen Ahmad
دنبال کردن
۴ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۱۷:۲
Perhaps the most realistic du’ā one can make, is in asking Allāh for what may seem impossible.
۱۰
۰
Samer Abbas
دنبال کردن
۶ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۵:۱۹، ۱۱۷:۲، ۴۷:۳، ۷۳:۶، ۶۸:۴۰، ۵۹:۳، ۴۰:۱۶، ۸۲:۳۶
[Was reading surat Mariam and remembered this essay that I wrote more than 11 years ago entitled 'Be'. I've changed how some words are written but left it otherwise intact. Sharing it here as I guess it is one of my earliest reflections. Be warned it's quite wordy (1,600 words!), but otherwise enjoy and let me know what you think]
Have you ever noticed that many of our actions are not discrete? You don’t just do or not do them. There are degrees...
بیشتر ببین
۱۸
۲
J Yousef
دنبال کردن
۸ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۱۷:۲، ۱۰۱:۶
ارسال شده در
The 99 Names of Allah
God is the Innovator, and this means that He creates things that have never been created or imagined before, and that makes them truly awe-inspiring. His creation does not have any previous model that was copied, rather God brought everything about of His own volition.
Learn more:
https://www.the99names.com/names/96.html
۰
۰
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آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی