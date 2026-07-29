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Al-Baqarah
۱۱۳
۱۱۳:۲
وقالت اليهود ليست النصارى على شيء وقالت النصارى ليست اليهود على شيء وهم يتلون الكتاب كذالك قال الذين لا يعلمون مثل قولهم فالله يحكم بينهم يوم القيامة فيما كانوا فيه يختلفون ١١٣
وَقَالَتِ ٱلْيَهُودُ لَيْسَتِ ٱلنَّصَـٰرَىٰ عَلَىٰ شَىْءٍۢ وَقَالَتِ ٱلنَّصَـٰرَىٰ لَيْسَتِ ٱلْيَهُودُ عَلَىٰ شَىْءٍۢ وَهُمْ يَتْلُونَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ ۗ كَذَٰلِكَ قَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ مِثْلَ قَوْلِهِمْ ۚ فَٱللَّهُ يَحْكُمُ بَيْنَهُمْ يَوْمَ ٱلْقِيَـٰمَةِ فِيمَا كَانُوا۟ فِيهِ يَخْتَلِفُونَ ١١٣
وَقَالَتِ
ٱلۡيَهُودُ
لَيۡسَتِ
ٱلنَّصَٰرَىٰ
عَلَىٰ
شَيۡءٖ
وَقَالَتِ
ٱلنَّصَٰرَىٰ
لَيۡسَتِ
ٱلۡيَهُودُ
عَلَىٰ
شَيۡءٖ
وَهُمۡ
يَتۡلُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَۗ
كَذَٰلِكَ
قَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
مِثۡلَ
قَوۡلِهِمۡۚ
فَٱللَّهُ
يَحۡكُمُ
بَيۡنَهُمۡ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
فِيمَا
كَانُواْ
فِيهِ
يَخۡتَلِفُونَ
١١٣
یهودیان گفتند: «مسیحیان بر چیزی نیستند» و مسیحیان (نیز) گفتند: «یهودیان بر چیزی نیستند» در حالیکه آنان کتاب (آسمانی) را میخوانند. همچنین کسانیکه نمیدانند (سخنی) همانند آنان گفتند. پس الله روز قیامت، در آنچه که در آن اختلاف داشتند میان آنان داوری میکند.
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Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
ekaterina myachina
دنبال کردن
۷ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۱۳:۲
What Belongs to Allah ﷻ.
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:113) through the Hadith
It is surprisingly easy to become certain about other people.
Certain about who is right.
Who is wrong.
Who understands.
Who is misguided.
Perhaps that is why this ayah feels so relevant even centuries later:
﴿وَقَالَتِ الْيَهُودُ لَيْسَتِ النَّصَارَىٰ عَلَىٰ شَيْءٍ وَقَالَتِ النَّصَارَىٰ لَيْسَتِ الْيَهُودُ عَلَىٰ شَيْءٍ وَهُمْ يَتْلُونَ الْكِتَابَ﴾
“The Jews said, ‘The...
بیشتر ببین
۷
۰
Hamzah Islam
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۱۳:۲
2:113
I feel like this is why this effort is so important. To be connected to the scripture. It is not empty words but a message given to us and guidance for how we should live our lives.
Although the Jews and Christians read their scriptures, they were not rooted in them and did not follow it accurately. So much so that they were not recognised to be people of God by each other and by people who did not recieve scriptures. You could not look at...
بیشتر ببین
۴
۱
Khaleda Islam
دنبال کردن
۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۰۸:۶، ۱۱:۲، ۱۱۳:۲، ۲۵۶:۲
'Let there be no compulsion in religion' Al-Baqara 2:256
This verse, I believe, can be applied to a variety of situations because it is not only limited to the original context. This is what this verse means to me.
1) According to this specific Quranic verse, people inherited 'freedom' / the right to choose 'right things in their lives' as one‘s human rights, regardless of race, language, ethnicity, sex, nationality, or any other position they ...
بیشتر ببین
۱۱
۲
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
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آیه بعدی