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Al-Baqarah
۱۱۲
۱۱۲:۲
بلى من اسلم وجهه لله وهو محسن فله اجره عند ربه ولا خوف عليهم ولا هم يحزنون ١١٢
بَلَىٰ مَنْ أَسْلَمَ وَجْهَهُۥ لِلَّهِ وَهُوَ مُحْسِنٌۭ فَلَهُۥٓ أَجْرُهُۥ عِندَ رَبِّهِۦ وَلَا خَوْفٌ عَلَيْهِمْ وَلَا هُمْ يَحْزَنُونَ ١١٢
بَلَىٰۚ
مَنۡ
أَسۡلَمَ
وَجۡهَهُۥ
لِلَّهِ
وَهُوَ
مُحۡسِنٞ
فَلَهُۥٓ
أَجۡرُهُۥ
عِندَ
رَبِّهِۦ
وَلَا
خَوۡفٌ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يَحۡزَنُونَ
١١٢
آری، کسیکه مخلصانه روی خود را تسلیم الله کند، و نیکوکار باشد، پس پاداش و ی نزد پروردگارش (محفوظ) است، و نه ترسی بر آنهاست و نه اندوهگین میشوند.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Naashia Mohamed
دنبال کردن
۱۶ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۱۲:۲
Reflecting on verse 112 of Surah Al-Baqarah, I’m reminded that submission to Allah isn’t just words or outward acts. Submission requires a full turning of the heart, mind, and will toward Him. It means trusting His wisdom, aligning my intentions and actions with His guidance, and accepting His decree with humility.
Looking at myself, I see where I still cling to control, seek comfort, or act without full awareness. True submission calls for pati...
بیشتر ببین
۹
۱
Mansoor Hoshmand
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۱۲:۲
Allah SWT gives a special gift to people who shows excellence!
That gift is you will have a natural calm no matter what happens and will have a complete control over your negative emotions.
After all, negative, hopeless, disappointing feelings are what keeps us away from being someone who puts his 100 % and someone who will do wonders.
Shaitan rule is to imprison us with the negative emotions so that we cannot apply our potential we have insid...
بیشتر ببین
۱۰
۱
R. Ebied
دنبال کردن
۴ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۶۲:۱۰، ۱۳:۴۶، ۲۷۷:۲، ۶۹:۵، ۱۱۲:۲، ۳۵:۷، ۲۷۴:۲، ۶۲:۲، ۳۸:۲، ۴۸:۶، ۶۱:۳۹
Quranic Remedies to Overcome Fear and Sadness
Amidst difficult world news and tragedies as well as daily trials that we may experience, whom are those that can overcome fear and sadness, in this world and the next?
One of the ways these emotions are interpreted in the Quran is fear of what is yet to come and sadness is about what has passed in this world. While these verses don't negate the reality that we will feel fear or sadness as human be...
بیشتر ببین
۲۶
۱
Nadrah
دنبال کردن
۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۱۲:۲
I was reading this verse earlier today when it hits me, no matter how good and better you think you are in this worldly life, remember, that Allah loved it when you surrender yourself towards His path and do good. He then would lift up all the insecurities, fear and sadness from your life. Allah’s promises are true and fair. You reap what you sow. I know it’s hard to turn our back from all the pleasure the world promises but this life isn’t our f...
بیشتر ببین
۴
۲
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی