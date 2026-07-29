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Al-Baqarah
۱۰۴
۱۰۴:۲
يا ايها الذين امنوا لا تقولوا راعنا وقولوا انظرنا واسمعوا وللكافرين عذاب اليم ١٠٤
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ لَا تَقُولُوا۟ رَٰعِنَا وَقُولُوا۟ ٱنظُرْنَا وَٱسْمَعُوا۟ ۗ وَلِلْكَـٰفِرِينَ عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌۭ ١٠٤
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
لَا
تَقُولُواْ
رَٰعِنَا
وَقُولُواْ
ٱنظُرۡنَا
وَٱسۡمَعُواْۗ
وَلِلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
عَذَابٌ
أَلِيمٞ
١٠٤
ای کسانیکه ایمان آوردهاید (در گفتگو با پیامبر صلی الله علیه وسلم) نگویید: «راعنا» (یعنی رعایتمان کن) بلکه بگویید: «اُنْظُرْنا» (یعنی: به ما بنگر، ملاحظه ما کن، زیرا که کلمه اول دو معنی دارد که معنای دیگر آن، یعنی: حماقت، و یهود هدفشان این معنی بود). و بشنوید، و برای کافران عذاب دردناکی است.
تفاسیر
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Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
ekaterina myachina
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۹ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۰۴:۲
The Words We Leave Behind
Reading Al-Baqarah 2:104 through the Hadith
At first glance, the ayah seems to revolve around a single word.
But the more one sits with it, the more it begins to feel like an ayah about adab.
Some people had begun using the word:
﴿رَاعِنَا﴾ - rāʿinā
in a way that carried mockery and hidden disrespect toward the Prophet ﷺ.
The āyah does not stop at correcting the expression.
It teaches a different way of speaking:
﴿وَ...
بیشتر ببین
۸
۰
Kaynat Sarwar
دنبال کردن
۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۰۴:۲
This ayah has such a beautiful adab that Allah teaches us.
The believers were instructed not to say 'ra'ina' but to say 'unzurna' instead.
When the people would listen to Rasool SAW when he spoke, some at the back who could not hear would say 'Ra'ina', which meant 'could you extend us some courtesy'.
Instead Allah told them to say clearly, 'wait for us'.
Such a subtle point, but so profound. At first glance you might think what is the differen...
بیشتر ببین
۱۹
۱
gemi hartojo
دنبال کردن
۶ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۰۴:۲
This ayat to me struck me hard because it’s in line with what my dear husband said to me, your choice of words isn’t correct. I took offense to his commentary because my intentions were not negative just I chose a word that colored the meaning behind what I was saying.
This ayat reminded me that words AND intentions are important because those words roll off our tongue and can either uplift or smash a person down even though we are using words ...
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۱۰
۳
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