وارد شوید
وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
۱۰۳
۱۰۳:۲
ولو انهم امنوا واتقوا لمثوبة من عند الله خير لو كانوا يعلمون ١٠٣
وَلَوْ أَنَّهُمْ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَٱتَّقَوْا۟ لَمَثُوبَةٌۭ مِّنْ عِندِ ٱللَّهِ خَيْرٌۭ ۖ لَّوْ كَانُوا۟ يَعْلَمُونَ ١٠٣
وَلَوۡ
أَنَّهُمۡ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَٱتَّقَوۡاْ
لَمَثُوبَةٞ
مِّنۡ
عِندِ
ٱللَّهِ
خَيۡرٞۚ
لَّوۡ
كَانُواْ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
١٠٣
و اگر آنها ایمان میآوردند، و پرهیزگاری میکردند، همانا پاداشی از نزد الله بهتر بود، اگر میدانستند!.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Aireen Akter
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۶۴:۲۹، ۲۶:۳۹، ۹۵:۱۶، ۴:۷۱، ۳۳:۶۸، ۱۶:۲۹، ۴۱:۱۶، ۱۰۳:۲، ۴۱:۹
❝. . . if only you knew!❞
❝. . . if only they knew!❞
These rhetorical expressions recur in the Qur'an multiple times. In the fast-moving world, they are like pause buttons that freeze you all of a sudden. And from the crevices of your heart comes into being an indescribable range of emotions— are you worried? ashamed? miserable? Perhaps layers of remorse accumulate sooner than you realize. You can't respond to that deep a statement without a s...
بیشتر ببین
۵
۶
tareq abed
دنبال کردن
۸ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۰۱:۲-۱۰۳
It is from the divine wisdom and of the universal laws of Allah that the one who leaves that which benefits him will be busied with that which harms him and will bring him no benefit. So whoever leaves the worship of the most merciful will be tested with the worship of false gods and whoever leaves the love and fear of God will be tested with the love and fear of other than God. And whoever leaves humbling themselves for God will be forced to...
بیشتر ببین
۱۴
۰
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی