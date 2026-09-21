Ma'arif al-Qur'an تفسیر: Al-'Ankabut آیه 66

Commentary In the preceding verses it was said about the infidels and disbelievers that if they were asked about the creation of the earth and skies, the solar system, the water cycle and its effect on growth of vegetation, they would reply that all this is created and controlled by Allah Ta a1a. They did not believe that any one had any involvement in their creation or control, yet in their worship they associate idols with Allah. The reason for this is أَكْثَرُهُمْ لَا يَعْقِلُونَ (Most of them do not understand - 29:63). At this point the question arises that, after all, they were not insane but intelligent and sensible people. They performed many important and skillful jobs. Then, how have they lost their balance of mind? The answer to this query is given in the first of the above verses by saying that they are lost in the love of material attractions of the world, which are mortal and would disappear soon. They are totally oblivious of the life hereafter, which would last forever. The life of this world is nothing more than a pastime for amusement and fun, but the real and lasting life is that of Hereafter. وَمَا هَٰذِهِ الْحَيَاةُ الدُّنْيَا إِلَّا لَهْوٌ وَلَعِبٌ وَإِنَّ الدَّارَ الْآخِرَةَ لَهِيَ الْحَيَوَانُ (And this worldly life is nothing but an amusement and play, and the Last Abode is the real life indeed. - 29:64). Here the word Hayawan is used in the sense of hayah (life) (Qurtubi). In this verse the life of this world is held to be an amusement and play. It means that as amusements are finished and gone after a while and do not have any objective or lasting impact, the mundane attractions are also similar in nature. In the next verse, yet another bad habit of the disbelievers is pointed out. Despite believing that Allah Ta’ ala is unique and solitary in His creation, they associate idols with Him ignorantly. Then, it is all the more surprising that whenever they are hit by some calamity, they have the firm belief that none of their idols had the power to take them out of that. They know well that it is only Allah who can remove the calamity, and none of their idols could do anything. To elaborate this point a paradigm is illustrated in verse 65: ` when they are on a journey in the river and there is a risk of their drowning, they call out only Allah to get rid of it, and not any of their idols'. Allah Ta’ ala listens to their prayer, as being totally helpless at that moment, they break off temporarily all their contacts with false gods and look upon Him only. So, He brings them out of the storm safely. But soon after the wretched people reach the land safely, they forget about His grace in no time, and start calling the idols as His associates. This is the meaning of the verse فَإِذَا رَكِبُوا فِي الْفُلْكِ (29:65). Note This verse tells us that when an infidel regards himself totally helpless and calls out Allah Ta’ ala for help in the belief that no one else can save him from the calamity, at that moment Allah Ta’ ala accepts the prayer of even an infidel. It is because at that time he is desperate (a mudtarr); and Allah Ta'ala has promised to accept the prayer of a mudtarr. (Qurtubi) The declaration in another verse وَمَا دُعَاءُ الْكَافِرِينَ إِلَّا فِي ضَلَالٍ (And the prayer of the disbelievers does not but go astray - 13:14) relates to the Hereafter, where no entreaty from them will be accepted when they would appeal for mercy against the torment.