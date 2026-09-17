Tazkirul Quran تفسیر: Al-'Ankabut آیه 29

Lot left Babylon and settled in Jordan. God made him a prophet and assigned to him the task of reforming his community. This community inhabited the town of Sodom near the Dead Sea and was addicted to the unnatural habit of sodomy. Through this evil, other evils had become prevalent among them. But they would not reform themselves. The words, ‘Bring down God’s punishment upon us’ were directed at Lot and not at God. Lot’s people so looked down upon Lot that, according to them, it was impossible that, on disobeying him, they would have to face God’s scourge. So, they challenged him to bring God’s punishment down on them if what he said was really true.