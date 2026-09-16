The Revelation of the Tawrah and the Qur'an We have already noted that Allah often mentions Musa and Muhammad together -- may the peace and blessings of Allah be upon them both -- and He often mentions their Books together as well. He says: وَلَقَدْ ءَاتَيْنَا مُوسَى وَهَرُونَ الْفُرْقَانَ (And indeed We granted to Musa and Harun the criterion) Mujahid said, "This means the Scripture." Abu Salih said: "The Tawrah." Qatadah said: "The Tawrah, what it permits and it forbids, and how Allah differentiated between truth and falsehood." In conclusion, we may say that the heavenly Books included the distinction between truth and falsehood, guidance and misguidance, transgression and the right way, lawful and unlawful, and that which will fill the heart with light, guidance, fear of Allah and repentance. So Allah says: الْفُرْقَانَ وَضِيَآءً وَذِكْراً لِّلْمُتَّقِينَ (the criterion, and a shining light and a Reminder for those who have Taqwa.) meaning, a reminder and exhortation for them. Then He describes them as: الَّذِينَ يَخْشَوْنَ رَبَّهُم بِالْغَيْبِ (Those who fear their Lord in the unseen.) This is like the Ayah: مَّنْ خَشِىَ الرَّحْمَنَ بِالْغَيْبِ وَجَآءَ بِقَلْبٍ مُّنِيبٍ (Who feared the Most Gracious in the unseen and came with a repenting heart. ) 50:33 إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يَخْشَوْنَ رَبَّهُم بِالْغَيْبِ لَهُم مَّغْفِرَةٌ وَأَجْرٌ كَبِيرٌ (Verily, those who fear their Lord unseen, theirs will be forgiveness and a great reward.) 67:12 t وَهُمْ مِّنَ السَّاعَةِ مُشْفِقُونَ (and they are afraid of the Hour.) means, they fear it. Then Allah says: وَهَذَا ذِكْرٌ مُّبَارَكٌ أَنزَلْنَهُ (And this is a blessed Reminder which We have sent down;) means, the Magnificent Qur'an, which falsehood cannot approach, from before it or behind it, revealed by the All-Wise, Worthy of all praise. أَفَأَنْتُمْ لَهُ مُنكِرُونَ (will you then deny it) means, will you deny it when it is the utmost in clarity and truth