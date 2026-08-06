In Makkah, a few individuals had embraced the faith on the strength of the Prophet Muhammad’s preaching. But, as a community, the people had rejected him. Thereafter, God the Almighty softened the hearts of the people of Madinah towards his call; and they embraced the faith as a community; so much so that it became possible for him to go to Madinah and establish a centre of Islam there. This aid from Almighty God was granted to the Prophet Muhammad in its complete form. However, God can give this aid even to the successors of the Prophet who rise to follow his call. This is something which God has always done according to the requirement of His da‘is.