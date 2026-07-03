وارد شوید
وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-An'am
۱۲۰
۱۲۰:۶
وذروا ظاهر الاثم وباطنه ان الذين يكسبون الاثم سيجزون بما كانوا يقترفون ١٢٠
وَذَرُوا۟ ظَـٰهِرَ ٱلْإِثْمِ وَبَاطِنَهُۥٓ ۚ إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ يَكْسِبُونَ ٱلْإِثْمَ سَيُجْزَوْنَ بِمَا كَانُوا۟ يَقْتَرِفُونَ ١٢٠
وَذَرُواْ
ظَٰهِرَ
ٱلۡإِثۡمِ
وَبَاطِنَهُۥٓۚ
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَكۡسِبُونَ
ٱلۡإِثۡمَ
سَيُجۡزَوۡنَ
بِمَا
كَانُواْ
يَقۡتَرِفُونَ
١٢٠
و گناه آشکار و پنهان را رها کنید، همانا آنانکه مرتکب گناه میشوند، بزودی در برابر آنچه مرتکب میشوند، مجازات خواهند شد.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Zufisha Khaleel
دنبال کردن
۱۸ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۲۰:۶
Bismillah..
Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh
I hope you all are in well-being and I am also fine, Alhamdulillah!
Day: 8
Parah: 8
Surah Al-An'am, Ayat no 120
“And leave both the apparent and hidden sins. Indeed, those who earn sin will be recompensed for what they used to commit.”
Even today while revising the Parah, I received many reminders, but this ayah touched me according to the Ramadan theme, because shaitan is restrained, so this...
بیشتر ببین
۳
۰
Khadejah Mehmood
دنبال کردن
سال گذشته
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۸:۶۶، ۱۲۰:۶
In the name of Allah,the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful.
Sincerity and Commitment🧡:
For the past months, I struggled to make consistent efforts for Allah Ta’ala, whether it was in salah or other commitments. I was constantly searching for answers outwardly—making tawbah, reading the Quran—but my heart wasn’t at peace. I couldn’t connect with the Quran on a deeper level.
Reflecting on my past actions, my daily routine, and my overall b...
بیشتر ببین
۱۲
۵
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی