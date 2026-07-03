وارد شوید
وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-An'am
۱۱۵
۱۱۵:۶
وتمت كلمت ربك صدقا وعدلا لا مبدل لكلماته وهو السميع العليم ١١٥
وَتَمَّتْ كَلِمَتُ رَبِّكَ صِدْقًۭا وَعَدْلًۭا ۚ لَّا مُبَدِّلَ لِكَلِمَـٰتِهِۦ ۚ وَهُوَ ٱلسَّمِيعُ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ١١٥
وَتَمَّتۡ
كَلِمَتُ
رَبِّكَ
صِدۡقٗا
وَعَدۡلٗاۚ
لَّا
مُبَدِّلَ
لِكَلِمَٰتِهِۦۚ
وَهُوَ
ٱلسَّمِيعُ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
١١٥
و کلام پروردگار تو با صدق و عدل به انجام رسید، هیچ کس نمیتواند کلمات او را دگرگون سازد، و او شنوای داناست.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Sajid Bhutta
دنبال کردن
۷ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۱۵:۶
ارسال شده در
Muslim Student Organization & Women in Islam CCNY
The story of Salman Al Farsi رضي الله عنه reminds me of the story of Yusaf عليه السلام
They both went through a lot , betrayed by their own people, enslaved by another. But they were patient. So Allah granted them better than what they lost.
The verse reflects on the Life of Salman. Everything is decreed by Allah. What he went through can not be changed, it was to built him
What we go through, can not be changed , hardship and ease is to bu...
بیشتر ببین
۸
۰
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی