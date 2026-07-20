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Al-Ahzab
۶۲
۶۲:۳۳
سنة الله في الذين خلوا من قبل ولن تجد لسنة الله تبديلا ٦٢
سُنَّةَ ٱللَّهِ فِى ٱلَّذِينَ خَلَوْا۟ مِن قَبْلُ ۖ وَلَن تَجِدَ لِسُنَّةِ ٱللَّهِ تَبْدِيلًۭا ٦٢
سُنَّةَ
ٱللَّهِ
فِي
ٱلَّذِينَ
خَلَوۡاْ
مِن
قَبۡلُۖ
وَلَن
تَجِدَ
لِسُنَّةِ
ٱللَّهِ
تَبۡدِيلٗا
٦٢
(این)سنت الله است در (بارۀ) کسانیکه پیش از این گذشتند، و هرگز برای سنت الله دگرگونی نخواهی یافت.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Talha Majeed
دنبال کردن
۱۹ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۸:۳۳، ۲۳:۴۸، ۴۳:۳۵، ۶۲:۳۳، ۸۵:۴۰
During the recitation of the Quran in Taraweeh a single phrase kept catching my attention, "سُنَّةَ ٱللَّهِ",, the Way of Allah.
I decided to do some research to see how Allah uses this phrase across the Quran and in what context.
I found this phrase mentioned directly 5 times, however there could be some I missed.
What I noticed when reading the context and tafsirs of these verses was that this phrase is always used against the disbelievers,...
بیشتر ببین
۷
۰
Abdelrahman Badawy
دنبال کردن
۵۰ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۶۲:۳۳، ۲۳:۴۸، ۸۵:۴۰
Many of us stay trapped in repeating life cycles because we fail to develop a vital skill: pattern recognition. Learning to connect dots is the key to breaking free.
When you start to really observe - to reflect on what came before, and what tends to follow - that's when things shift. You begin to see the setup, the trigger, the inevitable outcome. If X then Y. Once you realize this, you can never unsee it.
All of a sudden, you have a brand new...
بیشتر ببین
۴۴
۳
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آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی