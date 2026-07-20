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۵۳
۵۳:۳۳
يا ايها الذين امنوا لا تدخلوا بيوت النبي الا ان يوذن لكم الى طعام غير ناظرين اناه ولاكن اذا دعيتم فادخلوا فاذا طعمتم فانتشروا ولا مستانسين لحديث ان ذالكم كان يوذي النبي فيستحيي منكم والله لا يستحيي من الحق واذا سالتموهن متاعا فاسالوهن من وراء حجاب ذالكم اطهر لقلوبكم وقلوبهن وما كان لكم ان توذوا رسول الله ولا ان تنكحوا ازواجه من بعده ابدا ان ذالكم كان عند الله عظيما ٥٣
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ لَا تَدْخُلُوا۟ بُيُوتَ ٱلنَّبِىِّ إِلَّآ أَن يُؤْذَنَ لَكُمْ إِلَىٰ طَعَامٍ غَيْرَ نَـٰظِرِينَ إِنَىٰهُ وَلَـٰكِنْ إِذَا دُعِيتُمْ فَٱدْخُلُوا۟ فَإِذَا طَعِمْتُمْ فَٱنتَشِرُوا۟ وَلَا مُسْتَـْٔنِسِينَ لِحَدِيثٍ ۚ إِنَّ ذَٰلِكُمْ كَانَ يُؤْذِى ٱلنَّبِىَّ فَيَسْتَحْىِۦ مِنكُمْ ۖ وَٱللَّهُ لَا يَسْتَحْىِۦ مِنَ ٱلْحَقِّ ۚ وَإِذَا سَأَلْتُمُوهُنَّ مَتَـٰعًۭا فَسْـَٔلُوهُنَّ مِن وَرَآءِ حِجَابٍۢ ۚ ذَٰلِكُمْ أَطْهَرُ لِقُلُوبِكُمْ وَقُلُوبِهِنَّ ۚ وَمَا كَانَ لَكُمْ أَن تُؤْذُوا۟ رَسُولَ ٱللَّهِ وَلَآ أَن تَنكِحُوٓا۟ أَزْوَٰجَهُۥ مِنۢ بَعْدِهِۦٓ أَبَدًا ۚ إِنَّ ذَٰلِكُمْ كَانَ عِندَ ٱللَّهِ عَظِيمًا ٥٣
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
لَا
تَدۡخُلُواْ
بُيُوتَ
ٱلنَّبِيِّ
إِلَّآ
أَن
يُؤۡذَنَ
لَكُمۡ
إِلَىٰ
طَعَامٍ
غَيۡرَ
نَٰظِرِينَ
إِنَىٰهُ
وَلَٰكِنۡ
إِذَا
دُعِيتُمۡ
فَٱدۡخُلُواْ
فَإِذَا
طَعِمۡتُمۡ
فَٱنتَشِرُواْ
وَلَا
مُسۡتَـٔۡنِسِينَ
لِحَدِيثٍۚ
إِنَّ
ذَٰلِكُمۡ
كَانَ
يُؤۡذِي
ٱلنَّبِيَّ
فَيَسۡتَحۡيِۦ
مِنكُمۡۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
لَا
يَسۡتَحۡيِۦ
مِنَ
ٱلۡحَقِّۚ
وَإِذَا
سَأَلۡتُمُوهُنَّ
مَتَٰعٗا
فَسۡـَٔلُوهُنَّ
مِن
وَرَآءِ
حِجَابٖۚ
ذَٰلِكُمۡ
أَطۡهَرُ
لِقُلُوبِكُمۡ
وَقُلُوبِهِنَّۚ
وَمَا
كَانَ
لَكُمۡ
أَن
تُؤۡذُواْ
رَسُولَ
ٱللَّهِ
وَلَآ
أَن
تَنكِحُوٓاْ
أَزۡوَٰجَهُۥ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِۦٓ
أَبَدًاۚ
إِنَّ
ذَٰلِكُمۡ
كَانَ
عِندَ
ٱللَّهِ
عَظِيمًا
٥٣
ای کسانیکه ایمان آوردهاید! به خانههای پیامبر داخل نشوید؛ مگر آنکه برای (صرف) غذا به شما اجازه داده شود، بیآنکه منتظر پخته شدنش باشید، ولی چون دعوت شدید، داخل شوید، پس هنگامیکه غذا خوردید؛ پراکنده شوید، و (بعد از صرف غذا) برای بحث و گفتگو ننشینید، بیگمان این (عمل) پیامبر را آزار میدهد، پس (او) از شما شرم میکند (و چیزی نمیگوید) و الله از (بیان) حق شرم نمیکند، و هنگامیکه چیزی (از وسایل زندگی به عاریت) خواستید، پس از آنان (= زنان پیامبر) از پشت پرده بخواهید، این (کار) برای دلهای شما و دلهای آنان پاکیزهتر است، و شما را نسزد که پیامبر الله را بیازارید، و نه آنکه همسرانش را بعد از او هرگز به همسری گیرید، بیتردید این (کار) نزد الله (گناهی) بزرگ است.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Abdullah Quadri
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۵۳:۳۳
This verse is a lesson to we Muslims on the etiquette of being a guest in someone house. We should make sure we don't overstay our welcome and make our brother uncomfortable after he might have shown us hospitality as prescribed by Allah and his messenger
۳
۰
UmAyoub
دنبال کردن
۴ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۵۳:۳۳
'And when you ask [his wives] for something, ask them from behind a partition. That is purer for your hearts and their hearts.'
One of the most beautiful verses of Quran about 'Hayaa'
Hayaa can be translated to mean modesty, shame, shyness, or bashfulness. The word haya is derived from the word 'hayah', which means life. Implicit in its meaning is that the person without haya is like a dead person . Islām encourages and treasures haya as it is...
بیشتر ببین
۲
۰
y z
دنبال کردن
۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۵۳:۳۳
It should be noted that the hijāb, as it was confirmed in the period, does not in the least mean 'shutting up' the wives of the Prophet in a secluded area or to isolate them from their environment. The wives of the Prophet themselves did not understand it as such either, as they continued to go about their business as they wished. For example, this prescription certainly did not prevent Aïsha from traveling, accomplishing the pilgrimage, or conti...
بیشتر ببین
۲
۱
tareq abed
دنبال کردن
۶ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۴۳:۴، ۱۰۲:۴، ۳۰:۲۴، ۴۳:۲، ۱۰۱:۴، ۵۳:۳۳، ۳۲:۳۳، ۳۲:۱۷، ۲۳۹:۲
Anyone who ponders on what Allah swt has legislated in the Quran and Sunnah will very soon come to realize that whenever Allah SWT likes for something to be done he opens all the doors to facilitate it to be done.
For example, Allah SWT loves for us to pray, so he made it easy to pray regardless of what situation you are in. If in fear, you can pray the fear prayer,. If you unsure the direction of the qiblah, you are forgiven for praying in ...
بیشتر ببین
۱۹
۰
tareq abed
دنبال کردن
۷ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۵۳:۳۳
If it is purer for the hearts of the best generation, the companions RA, to speak to the Prophets SAW's wives behind a barrier, then how much more would we be in need to lower our gaze given our purity is much further from the companions and that of the Prophets wives.
۴
۰
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