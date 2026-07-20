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Al-Ahzab
۴۸
۴۸:۳۳
ولا تطع الكافرين والمنافقين ودع اذاهم وتوكل على الله وكفى بالله وكيلا ٤٨
وَلَا تُطِعِ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ وَٱلْمُنَـٰفِقِينَ وَدَعْ أَذَىٰهُمْ وَتَوَكَّلْ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ ۚ وَكَفَىٰ بِٱللَّهِ وَكِيلًۭا ٤٨
وَلَا
تُطِعِ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
وَٱلۡمُنَٰفِقِينَ
وَدَعۡ
أَذَىٰهُمۡ
وَتَوَكَّلۡ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِۚ
وَكَفَىٰ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَكِيلٗا
٤٨
و از کافران و منافقان اطاعت مکن، و آزارشان را و اگذار (و به آنان اعتنای نکن) و بر الله توکل کن، و الله (به عنوان) کارساز (و مدافع) بسنده است.
تفاسیر
لایهها
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Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Rahmat Eyinfunjowo
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۴۸:۳۳
I love how Allah asks us to overlook the annoyances of the disbelievers - right after a firm instruction to not yield to them.
While we are to remain patient and ignore the trivial annoyances that may come from them, it is clear that we must not follow in their ways of kufr.
Then, the verse ends with asking the believers to 'put their trust in Allah, for He is the best disposer of affairs'. Allah, in His infinite Knowledge knows that we will a...
بیشتر ببین
۵
۱
Rushana Roberts
دنبال کردن
۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۴۷:۳۳-۴۸
Asalaamu Alaykum Wa Rahmatulaahi Wa Barakaatuh
A new beginning for me is when Allahu Ta'ala gives me life after death every day when I awake from sleep, from one salaah to another. As every second of our lives is a step closer to Death. Can we say that we are absolutely prepared?
A new beginning is not this life but what Allah has prepared for the most grateful, patient, obedient, and humble. Are we ready, you will be with the ONE you love........
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۷
۲
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