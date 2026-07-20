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Al-Ahzab
۴۷
۴۷:۳۳
وبشر المومنين بان لهم من الله فضلا كبيرا ٤٧
وَبَشِّرِ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ بِأَنَّ لَهُم مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ فَضْلًۭا كَبِيرًۭا ٤٧
وَبَشِّرِ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
بِأَنَّ
لَهُم
مِّنَ
ٱللَّهِ
فَضۡلٗا
كَبِيرٗا
٤٧
و مؤمنان را بشارت ده که برای آنها از سوی الله فضل بزرگی است.
تفاسیر
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حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Hammad Fahim
دنبال کردن
سال گذشته
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۴۵:۳۳-۴۷
Prophetic Tenderness in Dawah
Dawah isn’t about casting fear into the hearts of people with the hope that it motivate them to change. That’s not how the Prophet ﷺ approached it. His Dawah was balanced - it involved both positive encouragement and gentle warnings. It was predicated on the basis of wisdom, mercy, and a deep understanding of the human soul.
A shaykh once told me about a khutbah he gave. His focus was on Allah’s forgiveness, on the...
بیشتر ببین
۱۱
۶
Rushana Roberts
دنبال کردن
۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۴۷:۳۳-۴۸
Asalaamu Alaykum Wa Rahmatulaahi Wa Barakaatuh
A new beginning for me is when Allahu Ta'ala gives me life after death every day when I awake from sleep, from one salaah to another. As every second of our lives is a step closer to Death. Can we say that we are absolutely prepared?
A new beginning is not this life but what Allah has prepared for the most grateful, patient, obedient, and humble. Are we ready, you will be with the ONE you love........
بیشتر ببین
۷
۲
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