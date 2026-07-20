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Al-Ahzab
۳۷
۳۷:۳۳
واذ تقول للذي انعم الله عليه وانعمت عليه امسك عليك زوجك واتق الله وتخفي في نفسك ما الله مبديه وتخشى الناس والله احق ان تخشاه فلما قضى زيد منها وطرا زوجناكها لكي لا يكون على المومنين حرج في ازواج ادعيايهم اذا قضوا منهن وطرا وكان امر الله مفعولا ٣٧
وَإِذْ تَقُولُ لِلَّذِىٓ أَنْعَمَ ٱللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَأَنْعَمْتَ عَلَيْهِ أَمْسِكْ عَلَيْكَ زَوْجَكَ وَٱتَّقِ ٱللَّهَ وَتُخْفِى فِى نَفْسِكَ مَا ٱللَّهُ مُبْدِيهِ وَتَخْشَى ٱلنَّاسَ وَٱللَّهُ أَحَقُّ أَن تَخْشَىٰهُ ۖ فَلَمَّا قَضَىٰ زَيْدٌۭ مِّنْهَا وَطَرًۭا زَوَّجْنَـٰكَهَا لِكَىْ لَا يَكُونَ عَلَى ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ حَرَجٌۭ فِىٓ أَزْوَٰجِ أَدْعِيَآئِهِمْ إِذَا قَضَوْا۟ مِنْهُنَّ وَطَرًۭا ۚ وَكَانَ أَمْرُ ٱللَّهِ مَفْعُولًۭا ٣٧
وَإِذۡ
تَقُولُ
لِلَّذِيٓ
أَنۡعَمَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡهِ
وَأَنۡعَمۡتَ
عَلَيۡهِ
أَمۡسِكۡ
عَلَيۡكَ
زَوۡجَكَ
وَٱتَّقِ
ٱللَّهَ
وَتُخۡفِي
فِي
نَفۡسِكَ
مَا
ٱللَّهُ
مُبۡدِيهِ
وَتَخۡشَى
ٱلنَّاسَ
وَٱللَّهُ
أَحَقُّ
أَن
تَخۡشَىٰهُۖ
فَلَمَّا
قَضَىٰ
زَيۡدٞ
مِّنۡهَا
وَطَرٗا
زَوَّجۡنَٰكَهَا
لِكَيۡ
لَا
يَكُونَ
عَلَى
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
حَرَجٞ
فِيٓ
أَزۡوَٰجِ
أَدۡعِيَآئِهِمۡ
إِذَا
قَضَوۡاْ
مِنۡهُنَّ
وَطَرٗاۚ
وَكَانَ
أَمۡرُ
ٱللَّهِ
مَفۡعُولٗا
٣٧
و (به یاد بیاور) زمانی را که به آن کسکه الله به او نعمت داده بود، و تو (نیز) به او نعمت داده بودی، میگفتی: «همسرت را نگاه دار و از الله بترس» و در دل خود چیزی را پنهان میداشتیکه الله آن را آشکار میکند، و از مردم میترسیدی؛ در حالیکه الله سزاوارتر استکه از او بترسی، پس چون زید (بن حارثه -رضی الله عنه-) از او حاجت خویش بگزارد، (و طلاقش داد) او را به ازدواج تو در آوردیم؛ تا بر مؤمنان در (بارۀ ازدواج با) زنان پسر خواندگانشان هیچ حرجی نباشد؛ هنگامیکه حاجت خویش از او بگزارده (و طلاقشان داده) باشند، و فرمان الله انجام شدنی است.
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Beenish Ameen
دنبال کردن
سال گذشته
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۷:۳۳
Although there is more to this verse, I would like to focus on a specific part: It highlights the fact that we often fear people more than we fear Allah.
Allah is our Rabb; He is our Creator, Provider, Sustainer, Guardian, and Helper. He is closer to us than our own jugular vein and is the King of the Universe, possessing absolute authority over everything between the heavens and the earth. Yet, whom do we fear? People?
The fear of being judge...
بیشتر ببین
۸
۳
Abdus Samiul Basir
دنبال کردن
۴ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۷:۳۳
He who contemplates (tafakkur) the consequences of this life will take all precautions. He who is certain of the long journey he is about to embark will be adequately prepared for travelling.
I wonder at a person who is certain of a matter yet still neglects it, and is confident of the harm of a matter yet still delves into it!
'You worry about mankind whereas Allah had a better right that you should fear Him.' [al-Ahzaab (33):37]
[It is iro...
بیشتر ببین
۲
۰
tareq abed
دنبال کردن
۸ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۷:۳۳
Some overlooked benefits of this verse mention by Sheikh Alsa3di RahimahuAllah
1. The status of Zaid as being the only companion mentioned by name in the qura , who was also called the Beloved and his son Usama was the beloved the son of the beloved as they were loved by the prophet so much SAW
2. Allah mentioned he has favored Zaid when he said an3ama alaihim and hat shows his great status as well as we ask Allah to be amongst those he favors...
بیشتر ببین
۱
۰
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