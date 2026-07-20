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Al-Ahzab
۳۲
۳۲:۳۳
يا نساء النبي لستن كاحد من النساء ان اتقيتن فلا تخضعن بالقول فيطمع الذي في قلبه مرض وقلن قولا معروفا ٣٢
يَـٰنِسَآءَ ٱلنَّبِىِّ لَسْتُنَّ كَأَحَدٍۢ مِّنَ ٱلنِّسَآءِ ۚ إِنِ ٱتَّقَيْتُنَّ فَلَا تَخْضَعْنَ بِٱلْقَوْلِ فَيَطْمَعَ ٱلَّذِى فِى قَلْبِهِۦ مَرَضٌۭ وَقُلْنَ قَوْلًۭا مَّعْرُوفًۭا ٣٢
يَٰنِسَآءَ
ٱلنَّبِيِّ
لَسۡتُنَّ
كَأَحَدٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلنِّسَآءِ
إِنِ
ٱتَّقَيۡتُنَّۚ
فَلَا
تَخۡضَعۡنَ
بِٱلۡقَوۡلِ
فَيَطۡمَعَ
ٱلَّذِي
فِي
قَلۡبِهِۦ
مَرَضٞ
وَقُلۡنَ
قَوۡلٗا
مَّعۡرُوفٗا
٣٢
ای زنان پیامبر! شما مانند هیچ یک از زنان (عادی دیگر) نیستید، اگر پرهیزگاری کنید؛ پس در سخن گفتن نرمی نکنید که آنگاه کسیکه در دلش بیماری است؛ طمع کند، و سخن شایسته بگویید.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
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قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
tareq abed
دنبال کردن
۶ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۴۳:۴، ۱۰۲:۴، ۳۰:۲۴، ۴۳:۲، ۱۰۱:۴، ۵۳:۳۳، ۳۲:۳۳، ۳۲:۱۷، ۲۳۹:۲
Anyone who ponders on what Allah swt has legislated in the Quran and Sunnah will very soon come to realize that whenever Allah SWT likes for something to be done he opens all the doors to facilitate it to be done.
For example, Allah SWT loves for us to pray, so he made it easy to pray regardless of what situation you are in. If in fear, you can pray the fear prayer,. If you unsure the direction of the qiblah, you are forgiven for praying in ...
بیشتر ببین
۱۹
۰
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
دنبال کردن
۴۱ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۲:۳۳-۳۳
Bismillah
In Surah Al-Ahzab, Allah says 'ittaqullah' — be mindful of Allah, be conscious of Him in all that you do. What’s striking is where this command appears: not only in moments of war, leadership, or public duty, but in verses about home life, marriage, emotions, and relationships. It is as if Allah is saying, Your private life, your feelings, your family — these, too, are part of your faith.
This teaches a deep truth: spiritual strength...
بیشتر ببین
۱۳
۳
UmAyoub
دنبال کردن
۴ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۱:۳۳-۳۵
Most beautiful verses for every women who want to be like the wives of the prophet peace be upon him.
The women who were promised paradise and will be our leaders on day of judgement were majorly housewives.
They weren't activists, black-belts, Congress members, great teachers of Islam, influencers with thousands of followers, travel gurus, haafidhas or at fore fronts of wars.
Allah wants us to have 'Waqar'
*The word qarna in the original is ...
بیشتر ببین
۵
۰
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